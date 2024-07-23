D’Banj Drops “Entertainer – The Sequel” Tracklist feat. Wyclef Jean, Youssou N’Dour & Awilo Logomba

D’Banj has unveiled the tracklist for his fifth studio album, “Entertainer – The Sequel,” set for release on August 9, 2024, via DB Records.

The album is a fusion of Afrobeats and Afropop, boasting 11 tracks and two bonus cuts. It features a star-studded lineup, including Grammy winner Wyclef Jean, African legends Awilo Logomba and Youssou N’Dour, American superstar Akon, South African hitmaker DJ Maphorisa, and NBC’s The Voice Sensation Chechi Sarai. The new album, which is a follow-up to his 2008 album “The Entertainer,” also features collaborations with Nigerian musicians including Phyno, Timaya, Peruzzi, Kayswitch and Zlatan.

“Entertainer – The Sequel” is available for pre-save starting today, July 23rd and will be released on August 9, 2024.

Expressing his excitement, D’Banj shared, “Life is a maze of self-discovery and my new album, ‘Entertainer – The Sequel’ confirms this truth to me. It’s a true reflection of my growth as an artist and my continued commitment to pushing the boundaries of African music. The past 20 years have been an incredible ride, and I am grateful for the support and love I have received. I am thrilled to share this new chapter in my musical journey with my fans.