Femi Leye's New Single "I Be Man" Encourages Men to Embrace Vulnerability

Have You Tried Edikang Ikong Rice Yet? Diary of a Kitchen Lover Shows How to Make It

How Fisayo Longe Turned a Setback into a £6M Fashion Empire

This Magixx's New Single "Winter & Summer" Will Have You in Your Feelings

Mario Shares Sweet Memory of His Childhood & Inspiration Behind "Glad You Came" Album on The Jennifer Hudson Show

Ayo Maff Releases Visuals for "7 Lives" Off His Debut EP "Maffian"

Laju Iren Breaks Down Common Mistakes Good Girls Make in Relationships

Pastor Olushola Olaleye Talks Balancing Ministry & Personal Life with Amanda Dara

Say Goodbye to Bloating with These Refreshing Detox Drinks by Zeelicious Foods

Tasha Cobbs Leonard Shares the Sweet Story of How She Met Her Husband on The Jennifer Hudson Show

Femi Leye’s New Single “I Be Man” Encourages Men to Embrace Vulnerability

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Men, here’s a song that gets it—your struggles, your silence, and the weight you carry every day.

Guitarist and singer-songwriter Femi Leye has dropped a new track titled “I Be Man,” and it’s all about breaking the mould.

The song dives deep into what it really means to be a man—balancing expectations, battling societal pressure, and trying to stay strong through it all. Femi reminds us that men aren’t robots or stone-cold providers. They’re human beings with emotions, dreams, and stories worth sharing. It’s a message to men everywhere: you’re not alone, and it’s okay to feel, to cry, and to just be.

The accompanying video, directed by Marvin Adetayo, paints a vivid picture of a man struggling to keep up with mounting bills while navigating the pain of an unsupportive partner. It’s raw, relatable, and hits close to home.

Watch the video below:

