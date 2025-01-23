Femi Leye’s New Single “I Be Man” Encourages Men to Embrace Vulnerability

Men, here’s a song that gets it—your struggles, your silence, and the weight you carry every day.

Guitarist and singer-songwriter Femi Leye has dropped a new track titled “I Be Man,” and it’s all about breaking the mould.

The song dives deep into what it really means to be a man—balancing expectations, battling societal pressure, and trying to stay strong through it all. Femi reminds us that men aren’t robots or stone-cold providers. They’re human beings with emotions, dreams, and stories worth sharing. It’s a message to men everywhere: you’re not alone, and it’s okay to feel, to cry, and to just be.

The accompanying video, directed by Marvin Adetayo, paints a vivid picture of a man struggling to keep up with mounting bills while navigating the pain of an unsupportive partner. It’s raw, relatable, and hits close to home.

