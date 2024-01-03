Connect with us

Open Lagos: A Night of Poetic Brilliance with Titilope Sonuga

6 mins ago

On a serene Sunday evening amidst Nigeria’s bustling “Detty December” event offerings, literary enthusiasts and art lovers converged to embark on an immersive sensory adventure of poetry and music.

Titilope Sonuga, one of the luminaries in the world of poetry, graced the stage with words that effortlessly evoked laughter, tears, and profound reflection. Sharing the platform with her were Canadian Afro-fusion band Melafrique in a dynamic musical collaboration alongside Nigeria’s Perfect4th String Ensemble.

The ensemble also featured Sonuga’s longtime friends and collaborators: the powerhouse vocalist and Nigeria Idol/The Voice Nigeria finalist Naomi Mac, the guitar virtuoso Femi Leye, and the globally renowned singer-songwriter Falana.

Open Lagos emerged as a groundbreaking moment for the art of spoken word poetry within Nigeria’s entertainment space. A mesmerized crowd of almost a thousand people sat captivated by the artistic prowess that Titilope Sonuga is both loved and respected for.

Credits:

Event Photography: The Fifographer (@thefifographer)
Venue: Jewel Aeida Event Centre
Experience Design: Atinudah Concepts (@atinudahconcepts)
Stage Lighting: One House Lighting Crew (@onehouselightingcrew)
Stage Backdrop and Venue lighting: Syden Interactive (@sydeninteractive)
Sound: ProAudio Nigeria (@proaudionigeria)
Refreshments: Pepsi, Quacktails, Cuisine Fantastique, Volt Drinks
Titilope’s Makeup: Prospotted Makeover (@prospottedmakeover)
Titilope’s Outfit: Tubo (@tubo__)
Titilope’s Hair: Vaavavoom (@vaavavoom)

