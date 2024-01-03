Beauty
Watch Beauty Tukura Get Ready for the Launch of Mama’s Sleeping Scarf by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Nigerian multi-award-winning author of international repute, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie launched her first children’s book — Mama’s Sleeping Scarf — over the weekend in Lagos, Nigeria. The event was graced by dignitaries ranging from 2-term Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and recent Nigerian Presidential aspirant Peter Obi to Gen Z stars like Enioluwa Adeoluwa and Beauty Estanyi Tukura.
Beauty shared her #GRWM process with her audience on Instagram featuring a pastel pant set from Mich Lagos with an interesting front draping which she layered with a white cropped shirt. She paired the outfit with a pretty white bag from PriscyLuxe‘s IT Girl Collection, a full fringed chin-length bob and minimal makeup.
Credits
BellaStylista: @beautytukura
Bag: @priscyluxe
Outfit: @michlagos
Photos: @bangraphy