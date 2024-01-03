Watch Beauty Tukura Get Ready for the Launch of Mama’s Sleeping Scarf by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Nigerian multi-award-winning author of international repute, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie launched her first children’s book — Mama’s Sleeping Scarf — over the weekend in Lagos, Nigeria. The event was graced by dignitaries ranging from 2-term Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and recent Nigerian Presidential aspirant Peter Obi to Gen Z stars like Enioluwa Adeoluwa and Beauty Estanyi Tukura.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐔𝐓𝐘 𝐄𝐓𝐒𝐀N𝐘𝐈 𝐓𝐔𝐊𝐔𝐑𝐀 (@beautytukura)

Beauty shared her #GRWM process with her audience on Instagram featuring a pastel pant set from Mich Lagos with an interesting front draping which she layered with a white cropped shirt. She paired the outfit with a pretty white bag from PriscyLuxe‘s IT Girl Collection, a full fringed chin-length bob and minimal makeup.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐔𝐓𝐘 𝐄𝐓𝐒𝐀N𝐘𝐈 𝐓𝐔𝐊𝐔𝐑𝐀 (@beautytukura)

Check out Beauty’s wrap-up of the event below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐔𝐓𝐘 𝐄𝐓𝐒𝐀N𝐘𝐈 𝐓𝐔𝐊𝐔𝐑𝐀 (@beautytukura)

Credits

BellaStylista: @beautytukura

Bag: @priscyluxe

Outfit: @michlagos

Photos: @bangraphy

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle