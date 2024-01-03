Connect with us

Watch Beauty Tukura Get Ready for the Launch of Mama's Sleeping Scarf by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Toni Tone & Taye9ja's Fantastic Yuletide Shoot Deserves Your Attention. Check It Out

Stars Are Shining Brightly This Christmas On #BellaStylista: Issue 260, Check Them Out!

Mercy Eke Was The Most Dapper GroomsWoman At Omashola Kola Oburoh's Wedding Ceremony

12 Outfit Inspirations For Classy Girls This Christmas Season, From The Ever Elegant Lisa Victor | WATCH

All The Juicy Style Deets That Got Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu Personally Interviewed by Adele in Vegas | WATCH

RE: Burna Boy's Edgy Looks, Outlander Picks Ronami Ogulu As 'The Best Stylist Of The Year'

Take A Look At Marsai Martin Radiantly Glammed By Nigerian Makeup Artist — Mali Thomas

4 Elegant Outfit Ideas For Stylish Party Birds This Holiday Season, Thanks To Nonye Udeogu

Beauty in the Motherland: A Triumph of Innovation, Creativity, and Excellence

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Nigerian multi-award-winning author of international repute, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie launched her first children’s book Mama’s Sleeping Scarf over the weekend in Lagos, Nigeria. The event was graced by dignitaries ranging from 2-term Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and recent Nigerian Presidential aspirant Peter Obi to Gen Z stars like Enioluwa Adeoluwa and Beauty Estanyi Tukura.

Beauty shared her #GRWM process with her audience on Instagram featuring a pastel pant set from Mich Lagos with an interesting front draping which she layered with a white cropped shirt. She paired the outfit with a pretty white bag from PriscyLuxe‘s IT Girl Collection, a full fringed chin-length bob and minimal makeup.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Check out Beauty’s wrap-up of the event below:

Credits

BellaStylista: @beautytukura
Bag: @priscyluxe
Outfit: @michlagos
Photos: @bangraphy

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

