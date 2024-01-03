Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine Culture Living Sweet Spot

Hilda Baci Certifies Enioluwa Adeoluwa's Pounded Yam & Egusi Soup, Check It Out!

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Watch Beauty Tukura Get Ready for the Launch of Mama's Sleeping Scarf by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

BN TV Cuisine

Ify Mogekwu’s Sweet Potato and Chicken Recipe is a Must-try | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the First Episode of Ini Edo’s New Web Series “Ekamma International”

BN TV Cuisine

You Will Love This Festive Meal Prep Inspo Featuting Coconut Rice & Yummy Garnishes | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Style

Toni Tone & Taye9ja's Fantastic Yuletide Shoot Deserves Your Attention. Check It Out

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

Secrets, Elections, and Love triangles in Season Finale Of University of Cruise

BN TV

Toke Makinwa Joins Taymesan for a Christmas Edition of "Tea With Tay"

Beauty BN TV Culture Living Style

Stars Are Shining Brightly This Christmas On #BellaStylista: Issue 260, Check Them Out!

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Bimbo Ademoye Unveils Two Episodes of Her New Series "Chronicles of a Lagos Girl"

BN TV

Hilda Baci Certifies Enioluwa Adeoluwa’s Pounded Yam & Egusi Soup, Check It Out!

Avatar photo

Published

59 mins ago

 on

When they say men don’t cook well, show them this clip of one of Nigeria’s most remarkable brand influencers Enioluwa Adeoluwa cooking Pounded Yam and Egusi Soup certified delicious by the officially amazing Chef Hilda Baci.

Pounded yam is one of the most beloved and highly revered meals of the Yoruba people, particularly the people of Ekiti and Ondo from whence Enioluwa hails and for whom it’s a staple meal.

Pounded Yam is also considered one of the most technical African morsel meals to make, as it requires a lot of precision and skill: the quality of the yam must be right, it must be well cooked and the handler of the pestle must know just when and how to land their weight on the cooked yam in the mortar during the pounding process.

Eni proves himself a great chef by not only making pounded yam but also the famous Egusi Soup which is often enjoyed with Pounded yam in our culture. Getting the right form and texture of Egusi Soup is also quite technical. It must not be too watery or smooth. Hilda gave Eni a thumbs up for a job well done, would you?

Hit the ▶ button below to watch and share your thoughts with loved ones this season:

Happy New Year from all of us at BellaNaija! Cheers to more men cooking great meals in 2024.

Credit: @enioluwaofficial & @hildabaci

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Advertisement

Star Features

Anna Obi Akpe Selected as 2024 Restoration Steward by Global Landscapes Forum

Omuwa Odiodio: How You Can Simply Actualise Your New Year Resolutions

We Had a Swell Time in 2023! Thank You, BellaNaijarians, For Being a Part of Our Year

Editor’s Pick: Our Top Fifteen Features of 2023

Mfonobong Inyang: Understanding the Hidden Meanings in the Birth of Christ
css.php