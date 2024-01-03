Hilda Baci Certifies Enioluwa Adeoluwa’s Pounded Yam & Egusi Soup, Check It Out!

When they say men don’t cook well, show them this clip of one of Nigeria’s most remarkable brand influencers — Enioluwa Adeoluwa cooking Pounded Yam and Egusi Soup certified delicious by the officially amazing Chef Hilda Baci.

Pounded yam is one of the most beloved and highly revered meals of the Yoruba people, particularly the people of Ekiti and Ondo from whence Enioluwa hails and for whom it’s a staple meal.

Pounded Yam is also considered one of the most technical African morsel meals to make, as it requires a lot of precision and skill: the quality of the yam must be right, it must be well cooked and the handler of the pestle must know just when and how to land their weight on the cooked yam in the mortar during the pounding process.

Eni proves himself a great chef by not only making pounded yam but also the famous Egusi Soup which is often enjoyed with Pounded yam in our culture. Getting the right form and texture of Egusi Soup is also quite technical. It must not be too watery or smooth. Hilda gave Eni a thumbs up for a job well done, would you?

Credit: @enioluwaofficial & @hildabaci

