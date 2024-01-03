How To Easily Clean A Burnt Cooking Pot, Courtesy Of Tosin Samuel | WATCH

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians, we hope you had a splendid holiday season.

For many people, the festive season comes with several cooking episodes, meal preparation in large quantities and the unpleasant burnt pot. If you, dear reader, are like us, you don’t like the rigour of cleaning burnt utensils with dish soap and scouring iron/pad.

Apart from the extra muscle power it takes to get that done, the resulting scratches could also be damaging to the pot especially when it’s the coated type. This is why we loved the cleaning hack Tosin Samuel recently shared, detailing a simpler cleaning technique. Check it out below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tosin Samuel (@tspices_kitchen)

Substances used include:

  1. Baking soda
  2. Dish Soap &
  3. Vinegar

You are welcome!

Credit: @tspices_kitchen

