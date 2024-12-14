You Don’t Want to Miss the “Alakada! Bad and Boujee” Trailer

If you’ve seen the poster for “Bad and Boujee,” the upcoming sequel to Toyin Abraham’s popular “Alakada” series, you’re probably curious about what’s in store. Well, the newly released trailer gives us a glimpse of what to expect.

“Alakada! Bad and Boujee” is the fifth installment in the “Alakada” series. It follows Yetunde (played by Toyin Abraham), a young woman from a humble background who suffers from an inferiority complex. To fit in with the crowd, she invents elaborate stories about her wealth and social standing. This new film shifts focus to the world of social media influencers and the “soft life” culture. It humorously explores the consequences of living a fabricated, extravagant lifestyle in the pursuit of online fame.

The film stars Toyin Abraham alongside Chimezie Imo, Bimbo Ademoye, Odunlade Adekola, Olumide Oworu, Ini Edo, Kiekie, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, Ronke Odusanya, Bimbo Akintola, Lizzy Jay, Kolawole Ajeyemi, Yhemo Lee, Portable, and more.

“Alakada: Bad & Boujee” hits cinemas nationwide on 18th December.

Check out the trailer below: