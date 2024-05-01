Toyin Abraham’s Alakada Returns with New Sequel “Alakada! Bad and Boujee”

December in the cinemas is surely going to be fun-filled as film producer and actress Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi announces the return of the comedy series “Alakada” with a sequel titled “Alakada! Bad and Boujee” set for a December premiere.

“Alakada! Bad and Boujee” will be the fifth film in the popular “Alakada” film series, after the first “Alakada” in 2009, the second “Alakada 2” in 2013, the third, “Alakada Reloaded” in 2017, and “Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner” in 2020.

The series portrays a young girl, Yetunde (Toyin Abraham) from a poor family background with an inferiority complex who makes up stories and lies about her financial and social status to fit in with the crowd.