Toyin Abraham Is the Picture of Elegance in This White Agbada-Inspired Look

So, can we talk about how Toyin Abraham just casually showed up looking like royalty in all white? Because wow.

She’s wearing this gorgeous agbada-inspired outfit — a midi dress layered with a long, draped cloak — and it’s giving traditional meets glam. The whole look is clean, flowy, and super confident. But wait, the best part is how the bottom half is covered in the prettiest floral appliqués in pink, purple, green, yellow and orange. It’s like your dream bouquet got turned into a fashion moment.

Toyin added a white headwrap (iconic), some sparkly silver jewellery, and purple heels that match the embroidery. Like, she really thought this through.

The whole vibe is chic, powerful, and ready for literally any special event. We love a woman who knows how to dress like she means it.

