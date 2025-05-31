Connect with us

Toyin Abraham Is the Picture of Elegance in This White Agbada-Inspired Look

It’s a Win for Cameroon! Issie Princesse Advances to Miss World Quarterfinals After Multimedia Honour

Bloody Civilian Channels Deep Emotion and Desire in New Single “Ladida”

Oluwatobi Oyinlola Breaks Guinness Record for Creating the World’s Smallest GPS Tracking Device

Keke Palmer’s Catwalk Through the Spirit Tunnel Had Style, Attitude & Pink Precision

Funke Akindele Ate! See Her Fun & Colourful Look at Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s After-Party

See How Tanzanian Ladies Served Fashion in Gold for Juma Jux & Priscilla Ojo’s Wedding Reception

Donald Trump Moves to Restrict Harvard’s International Enrolment | What This Means for Foreign Applicants

Renowned African Novelist and Language Activist Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o Has Passed Away

Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo’s Wedding Reception First Look Has Us Falling in Love

Toyin Abraham just turned a traditional agbada into a high-fashion moment with this all-white, floral-detailed ensemble. It’s giving soft power.
So, can we talk about how Toyin Abraham just casually showed up looking like royalty in all white? Because wow.

She’s wearing this gorgeous agbada-inspired outfit — a midi dress layered with a long, draped cloak — and it’s giving traditional meets glam. The whole look is clean, flowy, and super confident. But wait, the best part is how the bottom half is covered in the prettiest floral appliqués in pink, purple, green, yellow and orange. It’s like your dream bouquet got turned into a fashion moment.

Toyin added a white headwrap (iconic), some sparkly silver jewellery, and purple heels that match the embroidery. Like, she really thought this through.

The whole vibe is chic, powerful, and ready for literally any special event. We love a woman who knows how to dress like she means it.

See photos below

