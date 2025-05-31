It’s a Win for Cameroon! Issie Princesse Advances to Miss World Quarterfinals After Multimedia Honour

Congratulations are in order for Issie Princesse, the beauty queen representing Cameroon and Africa at the ongoing 72nd Miss World competition in Telangana, India. She has just been named the winner of the Multimedia Award in the Miss World Multimedia Challenge.

For the final round of the challenge, five finalists—each representing a different continent—were tasked with creating a special video that captured their personal journeys. From the moment they were crowned in their home countries to their time at Miss World in India, the videos were meant to reflect the spirit of their individual experiences.

Creativity played a central role. Contestants could take on the role of reporters, use a news-style format, or collaborate with fellow contestants to bring their stories to life. The result was a series of videos that stood out for their originality, emotional range and thoughtful production.

After a careful review, one video was selected from each continent. Alongside Cameroon’s Issie Princesse, the winners include Mayra Delgado (Americas and Caribbean), Andrea Nikolić (Europe) and Opal Suchata (Asia and Oceania). Each of them now secures a place among the Miss World quarterfinalists.

Issie’s win also brings added celebration for Africa, as she joins Uganda‘s Natasha Nyonyozi, Namibia’s Selma Kamanya and Miss Zambia, Faith Bwalya in advancing to the next stage of the competition