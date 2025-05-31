Connect with us

Beauty Scoop

It’s a Win for Cameroon! Issie Princesse Advances to Miss World Quarterfinals After Multimedia Honour

Beauty Scoop

Cameroon, South Africa & Zimbabwe Named Among Finalists in Miss World Multimedia Challenge

Beauty Inspired Scoop

Uganda’s Natasha Nyonyozi Wins Miss World’s Beauty With a Purpose for Autism Awareness

Beauty Scoop Style

See How Joy Mojisola Raimi Is Wearing Nigeria Loud, Proud & Beautifully at Miss World

Beauty Scoop Style

Namibia's Selma Kamanya Wins Continental Title & Takes Her Place in Miss World Quarterfinals

Beauty Scoop Style

Joy Mojisola Raimi Walked Like a Queen in Tiv-Inspired Dress at Miss World Top Model Competition

Beauty Scoop Style

Issie Princesse of Cameroon Named First Runner-Up in Miss World Talent Final

Beauty Scoop Style

Faith Bwalya Makes History as Zambia’s First Miss World Quarterfinalist!

Beauty Scoop Style

Joy Mojisola Raimi Is a Finalist in the Miss World 2025 Talent Competition!

Beauty Scoop Style

Joy Mojisola Raimi Begins Her Miss World 2025 Journey in India Carrying Nigeria’s Spirit

Beauty

It’s a Win for Cameroon! Issie Princesse Advances to Miss World Quarterfinals After Multimedia Honour

It’s a proud moment for Africa! Cameroon’s Issie Princesse wins Miss World’s Multimedia Challenge and advances to the quarterfinals in India.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Congratulations are in order for Issie Princesse, the beauty queen representing Cameroon and Africa at the ongoing 72nd Miss World competition in Telangana, India. She has just been named the winner of the Multimedia Award in the Miss World Multimedia Challenge.

For the final round of the challenge, five finalists—each representing a different continent—were tasked with creating a special video that captured their personal journeys. From the moment they were crowned in their home countries to their time at Miss World in India, the videos were meant to reflect the spirit of their individual experiences.

Creativity played a central role. Contestants could take on the role of reporters, use a news-style format, or collaborate with fellow contestants to bring their stories to life. The result was a series of videos that stood out for their originality, emotional range and thoughtful production.

After a careful review, one video was selected from each continent. Alongside Cameroon’s Issie Princesse, the winners include Mayra Delgado (Americas and Caribbean), Andrea Nikolić (Europe) and Opal Suchata (Asia and Oceania). Each of them now secures a place among the Miss World quarterfinalists.

Issie’s win also brings added celebration for Africa, as she joins Uganda‘s Natasha Nyonyozi, Namibia’s Selma Kamanya and Miss Zambia, Faith Bwalya in advancing to the next stage of the competition

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php