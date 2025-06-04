Connect with us

5 Times Toyin Abraham Made Monochrome Look So Chic

Toyin Abraham is giving serious fashion inspo with these five monochrome outfits. Who knew one colour could do so much?
Avatar photo

Published

45 minutes ago

 on

Toyin Abraham has range,  not just on screen, but in her wardrobe too. The award-winning film producer (her new film “Iyalode” drops in cinemas on Friday, June 6) has been on a bit of a monochrome run lately, and we’re not mad at it.

She’s worn head-to-toe black, then switched to white, then gold, then back to black, and then showed up in the boldest lime green we’ve ever seen. It’s giving queen of commitment.

There’s something refreshing about a woman who picks a colour and goes all in. No print mix-ups, no second guesses. Just confidence, clean lines, and consistency.

And the best part is how she makes every colour work. We’re not even sure there’s a shade out there that doesn’t look good on her or on African women in general, for that matter.

So if you’re in the mood to clean up your wardrobe or try a one-colour look, start here. These are five of Toyin’s best monochrome outfits and we picked black twice, for good reason.

