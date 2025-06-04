Popcorn Breath?! The Hilarious Confession That Had Jennifer Hudson Gasping

Connect with us

Jennifer Hudson was floored after a guest called popcorn “gross” on her show. Sis even has a cat named Popcorn!
This video of Jennifer Hudson’s priceless reaction to an audience member’s confession on The Jennifer Hudson Show has us laughing out loud. The segment, titled “Don’t Hate Me But…,” featured a surprising revelation that left both Jennifer and the audience in stitches.

It all started when Andrew, an audience member, bravely shared his unpopular opinion: “Don’t hate me, but I think popcorn is gross.” The crowd gasped, and Jennifer’s mouth literally dropped open in shock. She couldn’t hide her surprise.

Andrew went on to explain why popcorn ruins his theatre experience. He said that whenever he’s at the movies, everyone around him is munching on popcorn. Then, when they try to talk to him, they have “popcorn breath” and bits of popcorn stuck in their teeth and on their tongues, which he finds pretty gross. He also hates how people dip their hands into each other’s popcorn buckets. To him, it’s all just too much.

“It changes the whole theatre experience for me,” he confessed, adding that he wishes popcorn would be banned from cinemas altogether.

Jennifer was clearly taken aback by Andrew’s candidness, even sharing that she sometimes has popcorn for dinner and has a cat named Popcorn!

Can you imagine going to the theatre without popcorn? What would we do with our fingers then?

Watch the full moment below.

