It’s a Genius Link-Up! Cobhams Joins Davido’s 5ive Alive Tour as Musical Director

“Ladies and gentlemen, the legend himself… history in the making.” That’s how Davido and Cobhams Asuquo chose to break the news, the two music powerhouses are teaming up for an exciting new chapter. Cobhams, the legendary Nigerian producer and musical genius, will serve as the musical director for Davido’s upcoming 5ive Alive world tour.

Set to kick off on 11 July in Los Angeles, the North American leg of the tour will run through to 20 November, ending in Atlanta.

“The 5ive Alive tour musical director!” Davido says in a studio clip, arms around Cobhams, clearly thrilled. “I’m excited, I’ve always known, but I’m excited,” Cobhams responds with a smile. “It’s an honour and a pleasure,” he adds. “Today is the first time I heard what he’s been working on and I’m blown away… It’s time to get to work and start rehearsals,” Davido says, both of them visibly buzzing with energy.

Sharing the same video on Instagram, Cobhams wrote: “I’m super excited to be MD for the 5ive Alive World Tour. Davido, the superstar with the big heart. We ‘bout to keeel this!”

Davido’s longtime manager, Asa Asika, who recently tied the knot, also shared his enthusiasm: “Now this is what we’re talking about! Well done Davido for taking the genius of Cobhams Asuquo with you on the world tour. Together, you guys will kill it.”