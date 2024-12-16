Connect with us

Toyin Abraham, Ini Edo & More Stars Rocked Pastel Glam at "Alakada! Bad and Boujee" Premiere

4 Premieres, 1 Fabulous Nollywood Week: See the Top Looks on This BN Style Roundup

Movies To Watch On DStv This December: Deadpool & Wolverine, It Ends With Us And More!

You Don't Want to Miss the "Alakada! Bad and Boujee" Trailer

Sibling Drama and an Unexpected Connection: Watch Ayoola Ayolola & Mimi Chaka in the Debut Episode of "A Heart on the Line"

"Wicked" & "Conclave" Lead 30th Critics Choice Awards Nominations with 11 Each | See Full List

“Iwájú” Scores 3 Emmy Nominations, Including Simisola Gbadamosi for Younger Voice Performer

Jade Osiberu’s “Christmas in Lagos” Premiere Was a High-Fashion Affair to Remember | See the Looks

Discover the Shows Serving Iconic Fashion Moments on Showmax!

Watch Tyler Perry & Kerry Washington Share the Secrets Behind Their Creative Bond

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Last night’s premiere of Toyin Abraham’s “Alakada: Bad and Boujee” had the who’s who of the entertainment world stepping out in style their boujee best. The red carpet was a pastel dream, with each star embracing the “pastel paradise” theme in their own chic way.

The star of the night, Toyin Abraham, absolutely owned the carpet in a beautiful lemon-green-two-piece. The outfit shimmered with glittering stones along the neckline, sleeve hems, and trouser cuffs. And let’s talk about that oversized rose attached to her outfit – a gorgeous statement piece that cascaded all the way to the floor.

Meanwhile Ini Edo was all about the Owambe glam in a red sequined dress and gele that’s perfect for your Owambe style inspiration. Kiekie brought her usual fun vibe, adding just the right amount of playful energy to the evening, while Bimbo Ademoye kept things soft and glowing with her subtle yet striking beauty.

“Alakada: Bad and Boujee” offers a hilarious look at Yetunde (played by Toyin Abraham), a young woman from humble beginnings, who crafts a lavish lifestyle to fit in and struggles with the consequences of living a life built on lies just to get ahead in the online world. Have you seen the trailer yet? It gives a sneak peek into the world of influencers and “soft life” culture.  Fans of the “Alakada” series can now begin counting down to the premiere on December 18.

Check out some of our favourite looks from the premiere below:

Toyin Abrahram

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (Kiekie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

Bimbo Ademoye

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)

Ini Edo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Edo (@iniedo)

Iyabo Ojo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Queen Mother (@iyaboojofespris)

Adeoluwa Prince Enioluwa

Ronke Odunsanya

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ronke Odusanya (@ronkeodusanya)

Moyo Lawal

Muyiwa Ademola Authentic

Chimezie Imo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chimezie Imo (@chimezie_imo)

Idia Aisien

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IDIA AISIEN (@idia.aisien)

 

 

