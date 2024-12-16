Connect with us

News Scoop Sweet Spot

"When the Stars Align, They Spell Ademola Lookman": 2024 CAF Player of the Year

News

Federal Government to Rename University of Abuja in Honour of Yakubu Gowon

BN TV Music News Style TRAVEL

Chlöe Bailey Takes Lagos: Watch Her Chic Arrival, Courtesy Of The Lagos Paparazzi

Events Living News Promotions

16 Days of Activism: WARIF's Movement against Gender-Based Violence grows Stronger

News

Formula 1 Could Make an African Comeback as Rwanda Bids to Host a Grand Prix

Inspired News

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Mo Abudu Among Forbes' 100 Most Powerful Women of 2024

News Scoop

Ademola Lookman & Chiamaka Nnadozie Among Six Nigerian Finalists for 2024 CAF Awards

News

FIFA Confirms Morocco, Portugal & Spain as Hosts for 2030 World Cup

Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

Discover the Shows Serving Iconic Fashion Moments on Showmax!

Inspired News

Meet Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Namibia’s Trailblazing First Female President

News

“When the Stars Align, They Spell Ademola Lookman”: 2024 CAF Player of the Year

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has been named the 2024 CAF African Footballer of the Year. The announcement was made during the awards ceremony in Marrakech, Morocco, today, Monday night.

Ademola, 27, has had an incredible season with Atalanta and the Nigerian national team, delivering outstanding performances that earned him this recognition. He was instrumental in Atalanta’s historic Europa League victory, scoring a hat-trick in the final to secure the club’s first European trophy and only the second major title in their history.

On the international stage, Ademola’s contributions were just as remarkable. He scored three key goals during Nigeria’s run to the final of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Despite Nigeria narrowly losing to Côte d’Ivoire in the final, Ademola’s impact throughout the tournament was undeniable.

In the 2023–24 season, Ademola recorded 17 goals and 10 assists in 45 games for Atalanta. His form has carried over into this season, with 11 goals in 19 games as Atalanta currently lead Serie A by two points ahead of Napoli.

The Nigerian star was shortlisted alongside Côte d’Ivoire’s Simon Adingra, Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy, and South Africa’s Ronwen Williams for the award.

Watch the moment he was presented with the award

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

🌟

Ladies and gentlemen, your Men’s Player of the Year!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CAF (@caf_online)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php