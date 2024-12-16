“When the Stars Align, They Spell Ademola Lookman”: 2024 CAF Player of the Year

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has been named the 2024 CAF African Footballer of the Year. The announcement was made during the awards ceremony in Marrakech, Morocco, today, Monday night.

Ademola, 27, has had an incredible season with Atalanta and the Nigerian national team, delivering outstanding performances that earned him this recognition. He was instrumental in Atalanta’s historic Europa League victory, scoring a hat-trick in the final to secure the club’s first European trophy and only the second major title in their history.

On the international stage, Ademola’s contributions were just as remarkable. He scored three key goals during Nigeria’s run to the final of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Despite Nigeria narrowly losing to Côte d’Ivoire in the final, Ademola’s impact throughout the tournament was undeniable.

In the 2023–24 season, Ademola recorded 17 goals and 10 assists in 45 games for Atalanta. His form has carried over into this season, with 11 goals in 19 games as Atalanta currently lead Serie A by two points ahead of Napoli.

The Nigerian star was shortlisted alongside Côte d’Ivoire’s Simon Adingra, Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy, and South Africa’s Ronwen Williams for the award.

Watch the moment he was presented with the award

