Federal Government to Rename University of Abuja in Honour of Yakubu Gowon

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the renaming of the University of Abuja in honour of former military leader and elder statesman, General Yakubu Gowon, according to reports.

The announcement was made today by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, during a briefing with State House correspondents following the FEC meeting chaired by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The institution will now be known as Yakubu Gowon University, Abuja, reports suggest.

Mohammed explained that the renaming is a tribute to Yakubu Gowon’s pivotal role in fostering national unity and stability during his time as Head of State.

The Council has also resolved to notify the National Assembly about the decision and seek its formal approval for the name change, according to reports.

Established in 1988, the University of Abuja, often referred to as UNIABUJA, operates as a dual-mode institution, offering both conventional and distance learning programmes. The university began academic activities in 1990, matriculating its first set of students that same year.

In related developments, members of the Federal Executive Council will reportedly go on recess from December 18, 2024, and are expected to resume duties on January 6, 2025.