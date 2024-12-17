It’s a Double Dose of Happiness for Nancy Isime: 33 and Her Dream Home!

At just 13 years old, sitting in an unfinished building, Nancy Isime made a promise to herself: “I’m going to own a good home!” It was a simple yet powerful declaration that marked the beginning of a journey for the Nollywod star.

Fast forward to today, Nancy is celebrating her 33rd birthday in the most incredible way — owning a beautiful, fully furnished home. The dream of a good home is now a reality, and she’s over the moon about it!

Sharing the good news on Instagram this morning, Nancy posted photos of herself at the entrance of her new home in a chic white dress, balloons in hand, and joy written all over her face as she signed the papers. Her caption was just as inspiring, filled with gratitude and a beautiful reminder of how far she’s come.

This is 33! Which of the Lord’s blessings can I deny? None! I remember so clearly, I was about 13, sitting in what was going to be our new home – an uncompleted building, the only windows and doors were those protecting the rooms we would sleep in. Everywhere else was pure carcass!

No flooring, No ceilings, No doors, No windows, No running water- just our beloved well which provided us water to do everything including drink. I remember sitting there and one day I said… I’m going to own a Good home! But before I buy even a tiny piece of land, I’m going to help Daddy achieve his lifelong dream of owning a fully completed furnished house. At 17, I started working, starting strongly as a booked and busy Event Usher.

After every earning, I’ll set aside some money towards “Vision Daddy’s house”, this continued through out all of my career transitions and finally on the 18th of December 2022, I gave my Daddy the keys to his fully completed and furnished dream home. Quietly while everyone was celebrating this new feat, in passing, I said “God, I don do wetin you say make I do oh, abeg help me run my own, but no rush, at your own time”. December 15 2023, I received the keys and papers to my dream home, after making my first initial payment just a few days prior (Slide 4&5)

3months prior to this day, I didn’t even think that was going to ever be a possibility in my life, na husband house I be dey use style eye Sigh! God is Good!

