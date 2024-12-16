Ademola Lookman, Be Proud

For many footballers who go on to dominate global football stages, the beginning of their journeys often hints at the stars they will become. This is evident in how European football clubs scout and nurture young talents. Already at 17, Lamine Yamal, the 2024 Golden Boy winner, is sparking speculations about a future Ballon d’Or win. Before Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi became legendary faces of football, the early signs of their brilliance were already apparent. While the speculations around them then might not have been as massive as they are now, their talent was undeniable—a talent that allowed them to shine at Manchester United and Barcelona respectively.

However, with Ademola Lookman, the 2024 CAF Player of the Year, the journey did not start as smoothly. For many, the lasting memory of Lookman was his infamous penalty miss against West Ham United in 2020 as a Fulham FC player. Fulham’s main striker, Aleksandar Mitrović, had missed a penalty earlier in the game, so Lookman stepped up in the 95th minute to secure at least a draw. He attempted a panenka—a delicate chip—but the execution was poor, allowing the goalkeeper an easy save.

It was Lookman’s first major moment in the spotlight, and it did not go as planned. Yet, that miss did not define his footballing ability. Lookman was, and always has been, an exceptional player. He began his Premier League career in 2017 with Everton. In 2018, when he was set to be loaned to Derby County in the Championship, Lookman chose instead to join RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. On his debut for Leipzig, he scored the winning goal as a late substitute.

In 2019, Lookman signed a five-year contract with RB Leipzig. He was later loaned to Fulham FC for the 2020 season and joined Leicester City on another season-long loan in 2021. Across 35 appearances for Fulham, he scored just 4 goals, and in 42 appearances for Leicester City, he netted 8 goals in all competitions. These were not statistics to push him toward accolades like Player of the Year or even Africa’s best.

As the saying goes, it’s not how far or how long but how well. In August 2022, Lookman made a pivotal move to Atalanta FC in Italy’s Serie A. He became an instant sensation, scoring on his debut. By January 2023, he had delivered three consecutive braces in three matches, signalling a resurgence.

In May 2024, Ademola Lookman reached a historic milestone by scoring his first career hat-trick on an international stage. He netted all three goals in the Europa League final at Dublin Arena, leading Atalanta to a commanding 3–0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen. This triumph secured Atalanta’s first-ever European trophy. Lookman’s feat etched his name in history as the first player to score a hat-trick in a one-legged men’s European final since Pierino Prati in 1969, the first-ever hat-trick in a Europa League final, and the first African player to achieve this remarkable record.

The record-breaking performance earned him a Ballon d’Or nomination, ranking 14th, and made him the only African player on the list. Tonight, December 16, 2024, Ademola Lookman was named African Player of the Year, becoming one of the Nigerians to win the award. Though he initially played for England, switching to represent Nigeria proved to be one of the best decisions of his career.

Lookman’s journey encapsulates the idea of finding where you truly belong. From struggling to make an impact in the Premier League and enduring the heartbreak of a missed penalty to becoming a European champion and Africa’s finest, his story inspires anyone facing challenges to redefine their narrative and embrace their unique path. Lookman should be proud of how far he’s come and how far he could go. After his impressive run in the previous season, he continues to prove he’s not a one-season wonder; he currently has 12 goal contributions in 13 matches.

Be proud, Ademola Lookman. You have not allowed the journey to define you, but you have defined a journey for yourself.