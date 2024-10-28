Ademola Lookman is the 14th Best Footballer in the World—Ballon d’Or 2024

Ademola Lookman has has been ranked as 14th place in the 2024 Ballon d’Or rankings. As the only African player nominated this year, Ademola’s achievement places him alongside the world’s best and adds to his growing reputation on the international stage.

The Atalanta forward’s rise has been remarkable. Last season, he helped lead Atalanta to their first-ever European trophy, scoring a memorable hat-trick in the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen.

His contributions continue in the new season, with five goals and three assists already, including a goal for Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Ademola has also been shortlisted by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the 2024 African Footballer of the Year award, following his pivotal role in the Super Eagles’ journey to the Africa Cup of Nations final earlier this year.

See Ademola looking dapper on the red carpet at the Ballon d’Or in Paris, France