Super Eagles Soar with 3-0 Win Over Benin Republic in 2025 AFCON Qualifiers
Nigeria’s Super Eagles have made a spectacular start to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, defeating the Cheetahs of Benin Republic 3-0 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.
The Super Eagles delivered a powerful performance, highlighted by two second-half goals from Ademola Lookman and substitute Victor Osimhen. Ademola’s late first-half strike gave Nigeria the lead going into the break.
The match saw a dominant display from the home side. Ademola Lookman, who just got nominated for a Ballon d’Or award, scored a brilliant solo goal before halftime. In the second half, Victor Osimhen extended Nigeria’s lead to 2-0 in the 78th minute, with Ademola adding his second goal shortly after to complete the 3-0 victory.
Despite Benin’s efforts to find their rhythm, their first shot on goal only came in the 40th minute, and it was expertly saved by goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.
At the previous AFCON in Ivory Coast, Nigeria clinched a silver medal. Now, they’re aiming for another spot in the prestigious continental tournament. Drawn in Group D alongside Benin, Rwanda, and Libya, Nigeria’s next match is against Rwanda at Amahoro Stadium on Tuesday, September 10.
Watch Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong’s post-match remarks
