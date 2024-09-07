Super Eagles Soar with 3-0 Win Over Benin Republic in 2025 AFCON Qualifiers

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have made a spectacular start to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, defeating the Cheetahs of Benin Republic 3-0 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The Super Eagles delivered a powerful performance, highlighted by two second-half goals from Ademola Lookman and substitute Victor Osimhen. Ademola’s late first-half strike gave Nigeria the lead going into the break.

The match saw a dominant display from the home side. Ademola Lookman, who just got nominated for a Ballon d’Or award, scored a brilliant solo goal before halftime. In the second half, Victor Osimhen extended Nigeria’s lead to 2-0 in the 78th minute, with Ademola adding his second goal shortly after to complete the 3-0 victory.

Despite Benin’s efforts to find their rhythm, their first shot on goal only came in the 40th minute, and it was expertly saved by goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.