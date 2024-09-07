RHYTHMS & REELS: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Releases Their September Issue

In 2024, Nigeria’s creative landscape is more dynamic and influential than ever. The rhythms of Afrobeat echo in every corner of the globe, while the reels of Nollywood’s cinematic narratives capture hearts far beyond our borders.

“What began as modest attempts to tell our stories when the world wasn’t listening, and feed it when it wasn’t hungry, now stand tall as parts of the world’s most consumed content. The hunger for our culture is greater than ever before” — Elvis Osifo.

The Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine latest issue, Rhythms & Reels, captures this moment in time, offering readers an in-depth look at the history, present trends, and the future trajectory of Nigeria’s most powerful cultural exports; Afrobeat and Nollywood.

Unsure where to start? Check out their list of ‘Top 10 Nightclubs to Experience in Lagos’ and ‘Top 5 Family-Friendly Entertainment Spots in Abuja.’

Discover how Y2K Nollywood internet memes have become cultural currency, learn from Rapheal Irenen about the common intellectual property challenges faced by artists and producers, or see what Robert Solomon has to say to music journalists. Emmanuel Iduh and Kikelomo Hassan discuss talents and theatre, while Udile Joseph has questions for Nollywood’s new players.

Every month, a business is featured as the ‘Spot of the Month,’ and this September, Zaza wears the hat. Nestled in Victoria Island, you can find Zaza, the pioneers of live entertainment in Nigeria, hosting world-class performances daily from across the globe, and offering a menu that caters to the most discerning palates.

Known to be a home of world-class celebrities, this party central introduced live shows and interactive entertainment to Nigeria that rival the best in global nightlife, comparable to Europe’s Lío Mykonos and Bagatelle.

Whether you’re there for the food, the performances, or the vibrant atmosphere, Zaza delivers on every front, making it a must-visit destination for those seeking to indulge in life’s finer pleasures.

Click here to read the latest monthly issue of the Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine now.

Top 10 Nightclubs to Experience in Lagos

Lagos, known for its vibrant nightlife and pulsating energy, offers an array of nightclubs that cater to diverse tastes and styles. From swanky spots with international DJs to intimate venues with a unique vibe, the city’s nightlife scene is nothing short of exhilarating.

Here are the top 10 nightclubs you must experience in Lagos:

W Bar Lounge

W Bar Lounge is a stylish restaurant and bar nestled along the waterfront in the vibrant heart of Lagos Island. It offers the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, blending urban sophistication with a lively nightlife vibe.

This hotspot is the ultimate destination for those looking to indulge in a glamorous evening out, surrounded by the city’s most fashionable partygoers.

Address: CCRG+VVP Cowries Terminal, LASWA Yard, 5 Falomo Bridge, Ikoyi | T: 09080066666 | IG: @wbarlounge

Vertigo

Vertigo is a rooftop bar and lounge that has quickly become one of the trendiest spots in Lagos.

Perched high above the city, this chic venue offers stunning panoramic views of the Lagos skyline, with an exhilarating ambience, making it the perfect setting for an insane nightlife experience.

Address: 23b2, Idejo Street, Victoria Island | T: 09131115555 | IG: @vertigolagos

Ballr

Ballr, the pinnacle of luxury nightlife, offers an unparalleled blend of sophistication, style and excitement. Situated in the heart of the city, this upscale lounge and nightclub offers an exclusive atmosphere perfect for an unforgettable night.

Ballr Lagos boasts a modern and opulent interior, setting the stage for an unforgettable night. With top DJs, expertly mixed cocktails, and a lively crowd, it always delivers an exceptional experience.

Address: 131B, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island | T: 09165659000 | IG: @ballrlagos

Vault Lounge

Vault Resto-Lounge is a hidden gem in Lagos, expertly blending fine dining with a chic lounge experience. The ambience at Vault is a harmonious mix of modern elegance and cosy sophistication. Whether you’re relishing a romantic dinner, hosting a private event, or simply unwinding with friends, this spot offers the perfect setting.

Address: 9, Sasegbon Street, GRA, Ikeja | T: 09120007058 | IG: @vaultrestolounge

245 Lagos

245 Lagos is one of the hottest dance and nightclubs in Lagos, offering an electrifying experience. The club’s sleek, modern design sets the stage for a night of dancing and socialising. With a state-of-the-art sound system and top DJs spinning the latest hits, the dance floor is always packed.

Address: 11b Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island | T: 08184500453 | IG: @245lagos

Lavella

Lavella is a beacon of sophistication and allure in the city’s nightlife scene. This ultra-lounge offers an exclusive late-night experience that goes beyond the ordinary, merging elegance with high-octane energy. It prides itself on exceptional service and a curated menu offering a selection of gourmet dishes.

With outstanding entertainment and a luxurious setting, it remains a top choice for anyone looking to bask in Lagos’s vibrant nightlife.

Address: 65 Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island | T: 09138111999 | IG: @lavella_lagos

Vaniti

Vaniti Lagos is known for its lively atmosphere. With its modern design and high-quality sound system, the club provides an immersive experience that keeps the energy levels up and the crowd entertained.

Its exclusive ambience guarantees an unforgettable night out, making it a go-to spot for nightlife aficionados.

Address: 17 Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island | T: 09164909000 | IG: @vanitilagos

Boho

As one of the city’s most stylish spots, Boho Lagos stands out for seamlessly blending fashion and nightlife. Known for its chic, fashion-forward atmosphere, it offers a vibrant mix of exclusive parties and dynamic events.

More than just a bar, Boho Lagos is a top destination in Lagos where style and entertainment merge for an exciting experience.

Address: 14b, Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island | T: 07016411488 | IG: @boholagos

Club Quilox

Quilox offers a dynamic and upscale environment that promises an unforgettable night out. With its blend of glamour, world-class entertainment, and exceptional service, it is a beacon of high-end nightlife in Lagos, making it a top destination for both locals and visitors alike.

The club regularly features performances by renowned DJs, live acts, and special guest appearances that keep the energy high and the dance floor packed.

Address: 873, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island | T: 08140090009 | IG: @clubquilox

Zaza

Zaza, an upscale restaurant and lounge, has set a new benchmark in Nigeria’s hospitality industry by blending exceptional cuisine with world-class entertainment to create an unparalleled dining experience. Zaza isn’t just a restaurant, it is a show.

Each night, diners are treated to spectacular performances featuring acts from across the globe, all within a theatrical setting that elevates every meal into a fulfilling experience.

Address: 19, Agoro Odiyan Street, Victoria Island | T: 08179459734 | IG: @zazalagos

Lagos’ nightlife scene is as dynamic as the city itself, offering something for everyone, these top 10 nightclubs promise to deliver an exceptional experience that captures the essence of Lagos’ vibrant spirit.

Top 5 family-friendly entertainment spots in Abuja

Abuja offers a wealth of family-friendly entertainment options, from thrilling amusement parks to tranquil gardens and educational zoos. These destinations ensure that every family outing in Abuja is filled with fun, learning, and memorable moments.

Magicland Amusement Park

Magicland Amusement Park, formerly known as Wonderland Park, is the quintessential funfair destination for families. It offers a wide range of rides suitable for all age groups, from gentle carousels and bumper cars for the little ones to exhilarating roller coasters for thrill-seekers.

The park also features arcade games, go-karting tracks, and picnic areas, making it a full day of fun. Special events like magic shows, clown performances, and festive celebrations add to the park’s appeal, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Address: No. 1, Kukwaba Hills, Constitution Ave, Wuye, Kunkwaba | T: 0805 555 3512 | IG: @magicland_abuja

Millennium Park

As Abuja’s largest park, Millennium Park provides a tranquil escape from the city’s hustle and bustle. The park is perfect for strolls, picnics, and outdoor games.

Its vast open spaces are ideal for kite flying, biking, and picnics. Sometimes, the park hosts open-air concerts and film screenings, making it a multifaceted recreational spot suitable for the whole family.

Address: 5, Usuma Street, Three Arms Zone

Jabi Boat Club

Jabi Boat Club, located by the tranquil Jabi Lake, offers a day of aquatic adventures. The club provides boating, jet skiing, pedal boats, horse rides, and an open park, making it an ideal spot for families.

The well-maintained playground keeps younger children entertained, while the on-site restaurant serves child-friendly meals. Additionally, occasional family-friendly events add to the club’s charm, making it a favoured destination for relaxation and fun.

Address: 3C97+VVV, Alex Ekwueme Way, Jabi | T: 0808 089 9289 | IG: @jabiboatclub

National Children’s Park and Zoo

The National Children’s Park and Zoo offers families an educational outing where kids can learn about wildlife conservation and see animals like lions, zebras, and giraffes up close. The park also includes a playground equipped with swings, slides, and jungle gyms, providing a balanced mix of fun and learning.

Regular workshops educate children on environmental conservation, making this park a must-visit for families interested in nature and wildlife.

Address: Wuse, Abuja 900108, Federal Capital Territory

IBB International Golf and Country Club

Introducing children to the sport of golf is easy at the IBB International Golf and Country Club. The club features a sprawling 18-hole course, where families can enjoy a round of golf or take lessons from professional instructors.

Besides golf, the club offers a variety of other recreational facilities, including a swimming pool and tennis courts. The well-manicured grounds and serene atmosphere provide the perfect backdrop for a day of outdoor activities and relaxation.

Address: 41, Udi Hill Street, Off Aso Drive | T: +234 (9) 780-9488

Whether you’re seeking adventure, relaxation, or a bit of both, the city’s top spots provide diverse experiences that cater to all ages. These destinations ensure that every family outing in Abuja is filled with fun, learning, and memorable moments.

