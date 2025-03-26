Movement: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Debuts Their Community Issue

Following a live video at the beginning of the year on the Lost in Lagos official Instagram page—where the LIL+ community was suggested new, additional, and refined issue themes and sub-themes for the magazine—Lost in Lagos Plus Magazine is excited to debut its first-ever Health, Wellness, and Community-themed issue, Movement .

This debut is both proof and a concrete expression of LIL+ value, as a company that listens to its readers and supporters.

“There is a block of human life that’s not included in anatomy and physiology as we know it—communities—and listening to ours, moving forward, we have decided to make Community part of our health, wellness and fitness exploration that we typically do in March. Think of it as a sub-theme” — Elvis Dante Osifo, the Editor in Chief of Lost in Lagos Plus Magazine.

Movement examines how good health extends beyond individual choices to the communities that support, sustain, and inspire us. It is also a play of words between the first characteristic of a living person, and the causes and support systems that make life worth living!

Coincidentally, the theme for International Women’s Day this month, Accelerate Action, is a global call to recognise the strategies, resources, initiatives, and systems driving real progress for women. With that, the Women of Awari tells us about the support systems built around “their way of work.”

Inside, Teniade Alao discusses the global and African healthcare landscapes, explaining the local impact of global health policies, such as U.S. funding cuts to the WHO, on Nigeria’s healthcare system, and Gbegbaje Odafe shares how his LVC community saved him from depression, and how volleyball can be a solace, providing inner peace to those in need of it. Boladapo Abdul tells us about Pilates, Yoga, and Barre, and Kelvin Agboso shares a simple home workout routine with us. Yusuf Zubaida breaks the silence on infertility in Nigeria, and Ezinne Okeke hopes you don’t break something trying out her volleyball techniques.

Every month, a business is featured as the ‘Spot of the Month,’ and this month Heliconia Park is the front burner. Located in the prestigious Eko Atlantic City, this apartment-only hotel is changing the game of Nigerian hospitality, offering an elevated experience that is both indulgent and deeply personal. For the discerning traveler, this isn’t just another luxury residence in Victoria Island, nor merely a place to stay, but a destination to belong.

Click here to read the latest monthly issue of the Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine now.

Top 10 Spas for Holistic Wellness in Lagos

In the hustle and bustle of Lagos, finding a space to unwind, refresh, and restore balance is essential. Whether you’re dealing with stress, muscle tension, or just craving some well-deserved pampering, a holistic spa experience can work wonders for your body and mind.

We’ve curated 10 of the best spas in Lagos, each offering a unique approach to holistic well-being;

1. Skin Cure – Restore & Rejuvenate from Within

At Skin Cure, wellness is an inside job! Their IV infusions deliver essential vitamins straight to your bloodstream, boosting energy, immunity, and overall balance. Pair your treatment with an aromatherapy massage to relax your body and mind. Perfect for those who need a serious reset!

A: 310B, Akin Ogunlewe Road, Victoria Island | T: 09160005331 | IG: @skincurehq

2. Dew Spa – Your Escape to Total Relaxation

Dew Spa offers Swedish, deep tissue, warm stone, prenatal, and reflexology massages, each designed to relieve tension, improve circulation, and leave you feeling brand new. Whether you’re looking for gentle relaxation or deep muscle relief, their expert therapists have got your back—literally!

A: 17a, Fatai Idowu Arobieke Street, Lekki Phase I |T: 08059960408

3. Body Temple Spa – Experience Balinese Bliss

Get transported to Bali without leaving Lagos! Their Balinese massage combines deep strokes, gentle stretching, and rhythmic kneading to ease tension and improve flexibility. This ancient technique promotes deep relaxation and a sense of total well-being.

A: 82, Younis Bashoroun Street, Victoria Island | T: 07068779977 | IG: @bodytemplespa.ng

4. Bioviva Holistic Spa – Hawaiian Healing at Its Finest

Try the Lomilomi massage, Hawaii’s famous ‘loving hands’ technique, designed to mimic ocean waves with continuous, flowing strokes. This deep treatment reduces stress, improves circulation, and restores balance—perfect for those looking to escape the hustle of Lagos!

A: 9B, Adewunmi Abudu Street, International Airport Road, Opposite Mopson Pharmaceutical, Ajao Estate | T: 07061040109 | IG: @biovivaholisticspa

5. The Happiness Center – Unlock Your Inner Zen

For a true mind-body reset, The Happiness Center offers authentic Ayurvedic treatments, using herbal oils and ancient therapies to restore balance and energy flow. Whether you’re looking for detox, relaxation, or stress relief, their Ayurvedic experts will help you feel lighter and more aligned.

A: 320, Akin Ogunlewe Road, Victoria Island | T: 09044332222 | IG: @thehappinesscenter

6. ORÍKÌ Spa – Farm-to-Skin Luxury Facials

Glow naturally with ORÍKÌ’s farm-to-skin facials, packed with fresh, organic ingredients to detox, hydrate, and rejuvenate your skin. Their all-natural approach ensures a radiant glow while keeping harmful chemicals away from your face. The ultimate clean beauty experience!

A: 5, Kayode Animashaun Street, Lekki Phase 1 | t: 09042227273 | IG: @orikispa

7. Therapie Medspa – Indulge in a Luxurious Hammam Bath

Experience Moroccan Hammam baths at Therapie Medspa! This deep-cleansing steam therapy uses black soap, scrubbing, and warm water to remove toxins, unclog pores, and leave your skin unbelievably smooth. It’s the perfect reset for your body—and your skin will thank you!

A: Pearl Tower Atlantic Atlantic City, Tower A | t: 09053066731 | IG: @therapiemed

8. Amani Spa & Wellness – CBD Massages for Deep Healing

Ease muscle pain, inflammation, and stress with Amani Spa’s CBD-infused massage. The non-psychoactive properties of cannabidiol work wonders for relaxation, helping you unwind like never before. Ideal for those dealing with stress, tension, or chronic pain.

A: 38/40, Isaac John Street, Local, Ikeja GRA | T: 09087205565 | IG: @amanispalagos

9. Biyou Wellness Spa – A Safe Haven for Women

Biyou Wellness Spa is a female-only sanctuary specialising in Yoni steaming, an ancient practice that promotes reproductive health with gentle herbal-infused steam therapy. Whether you need hormone balancing, detox, or relaxation, this natural treatment supports overall feminine well-being.

A: B1, Justice Coker Estate, Off Cipm Avenue, Alausa, Ikeja | T: 08092801931 | IG: @biyouspa

10. Apples and Oranges – Holistic Hair & Scalp Therapy

Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp! Apples and Oranges offers natural hair and scalp treatments that use organic oils and herbal blends to nourish, strengthen, and revitalise your hair from root to tip. A must-visit for anyone on a natural hair journey!

A: 10, Balarabe Musa Crescent, Off Sir Samuel Manuwa Street | T: 08171099966 | IG: @applesandorangesng

Ready to pamper yourself? Choose your ideal spa experience and book a session today!

