Inside Promasidor’s Role in Ekiti’s Agricultural and Industrial Expansion

Governor Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State recently visited the Lagos head office and factory of Promasidor Nigeria, reaffirming the company’s strategic role in the state’s economic growth. Here are the key takeaways from the visit:

Strengthening Public-Private Partnership

Governor Oyebanji praised the collaboration between Promasidor Nigeria and the Ekiti State Government, especially the success of the Ikun Dairy Farm. He described the project as a major win for public-private partnerships, driving industrial growth and job creation.

Commitment to Economic Expansion

The Governor emphasized his administration’s dedication to providing a business-friendly environment for Promasidor’s expansion in Ekiti State. He assured the company of government support to reduce production costs and encourage further investment.

Federal Government’s Interest in Ekiti’s Agricultural Growth

Governor Oyebanji revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shown strong interest in Ekiti State’s agricultural development, and the project is under consideration at the federal level. This signals potential policy support and investment inflows.

Showcasing Promasidor’s Cutting-Edge Production Process

During the visit, the Governor toured Promasidor’s world-class Lagos factory, gaining firsthand insight into its advanced production techniques, technological innovations, and commitment to local sourcing.

Empowering Local Farmers and Manufacturers

The Governor commended Promasidor for its role in boosting the Nigerian economy by empowering local farmers and manufacturers, particularly in Ekiti State, where the dairy farm has created employment and enhanced agricultural productivity.

Expanding Job Creation and Skills Development

As part of the deepened partnership, Promasidor and the Ekiti State Government plan to enhance job creation and skills development for Ekiti residents, further strengthening the local workforce.

Commitment to Sustainable Agriculture

Promasidor’s 500-hectare farm in Ekiti has become a model for sustainable agriculture, integrating local resources and supporting food production. The Governor acknowledged its positive impact on the state’s economic transformation.

Promasidor’s Dedication to Local Sourcing

With flagship brands like Cowbell, Top Tea, and Onga, Promasidor remains committed to local sourcing and corporate social responsibility. The Governor’s visit reinforced the company’s role in supporting Nigeria’s local industries.

A New Era for Economic Transformation in Ekiti

Governor Oyebanji’s visit marks the beginning of a new phase of economic development in Ekiti, with Promasidor playing a vital role in driving innovation, investment, and long-term prosperity in the state.

This visit underscores the importance of strategic partnerships in achieving industrial and agricultural growth in Nigeria, with Promasidor Nigeria at the forefront of this transformation.

