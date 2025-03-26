Meet the 9 Women Redefining Discovery and Experience in Lagos with Awari

Behind Awari’s success is a formidable team of women who are redefining leadership, empowerment, and impact in their fields. For International Women’s Day, we sat down with nine incredible women from the Awari team to discuss the support systems that fuel their careers, their leadership philosophies, and how they are actively driving change.

Each of them embodies the #AccelerateAction theme in their own unique way, ensuring that progress for women isn’t just a conversation—it’s a movement. Let’s meet them.

Tannaz Bahnam | Founder/CEO

Visionary leader and founder of Awari, Tannaz Bahnam has built a platform that transforms how people experience cities. With a passion for storytelling, community-building, and business growth, she believes in taking bold steps to create meaningful change

What does ‘Accelerate Action’ mean to you?

It means moving forward with purpose—not waiting for life to happen but shaping it intentionally.

What does leadership mean to you?

Leadership is about empowering people to see their own strengths, develop their potential, and grow. It’s about helping others uncover abilities they didn’t even realize they had.

How do you mentor and support other women?

I have an open-door policy. Listening is just as important as giving advice. Sometimes, people just need to be heard.

Can you share a defining moment in your career?

When my Editor-in-Chief wrote about my journey for my birthday, it was the first time I truly felt seen. It reminded me that the work we do matters and is making an impact.

Catherine Ibemere | Head of Operations

Operations is the engine that keeps a business running, and Catherine Ibemere ensures Awari operates at peak performance. She is passionate about creating efficient, productive work environments where teams can thrive.

What does ‘Accelerate Action’ mean to you?

It’s about advancing with intention, shaping your own path, and making purposeful strides toward clear goals.

What does leadership mean to you, and how do you embody it in your role?

Leadership is about inspiring and guiding a team toward shared objectives. I actively listen to my team, provide clear direction, and ensure we maintain a positive work environment.

How do you mentor and support other women?

I create an environment where women feel confident to develop their skills and step into leadership roles. I lead by example, offer guidance, and share knowledge to help others unlock their full potential.

Can you share a defining moment in your career?

Taking on a leadership role in a challenging project made me realize the immense impact of mentorship, teamwork, and collective growth.

Amabibi Boma | Head of Events

What does ‘Accelerate Action’ mean to you?

Advancement, elevation, execution, and impact.

What does leadership mean to you, and how do you embody it in your role?

Leadership is about unified growth—a team is only as strong as its weakest link. I make sure everyone has the support they need to excel.

How do you mentor and support other women?

I am passionate about acquiring and sharing knowledge. I believe that when you know better, you do better, so I encourage those around me to keep learning and evolving.

What’s your advice for young women looking to enter your field?

Be consistent. The journey is tough, and distractions will come, but keep moving forward. Your reach is unlimited.

Pelumi Oyesanya | Editor

With a keen eye for storytelling and a deep appreciation for authenticity, Pelumi Oyesanya ensures that the voices and narratives featured on Awari’s platform are powerful and meaningful. As an editor, she curates content that highlights the best of Lagos while also amplifying diverse perspectives.

What does ‘Accelerate Action’ mean to you?

To me, to accelerate action is to spark change. Not just talking about it in our circles to show that we’re pro-women. Everybody should actively give women the accolades they deserve and respect women’s rights.

What does leadership mean to you?

Leadership to me is not just about delegating or bossing people around. It’s about building a community of people that can embody the skills and characteristics required to bring a vision to life. It’s a role where you literally get to nurture the team members of your dreams.

How do you mentor and support other women?

Through my work as an editor at Awari, I get to amplify the stories and narratives of our female writers or contributors. I make sure their stories or opinions are presented in the most authentic and accurate ways possible.

What advice would you give young women looking to build successful careers in your field?

Don’t stop until you get what you want. And never think that you’re limited because you’re not a man. Tell your story, create your art, and inspire with confidence. And oh, don’t shrink for anyone. Nobody can offer what only you can bring to the table uniquely.

Oyinkansola Aderonmu | Digital Marketing Manager

As Awari’s Digital Marketing Manager, Oyinkansola Aderonmu ensures that the brand remains engaging, dynamic, and at the forefront of the digital space. She believes in harnessing technology and strategy to amplify brand presence and impact.

What does ‘Accelerate Action’ mean to you?

Accelerate Action to me means moving beyond words of mouth to taking bold steps that close gender gaps, break barriers, and create real opportunities for women in every space.

What does leadership mean to you?

I see leadership as vision, action, and impact. At Awari, I embody this by driving strategic marketing, fostering collaboration, and ensuring our brand creates meaningful experiences that align with our mission.

How do you mentor and support other women?

I support my fellow women by sharing knowledge and amplifying our voices. At Awari, I foster team spirit and support, ensuring we all rise together.

What advice would you give young women looking to build successful careers in your field?

Trust yourself, stay curious, and take up space. Speak up, network fearlessly, and never stop learning. Success isn’t just about talent but about consistency and confidence.

Karen Odoemelam | Social Media Manager

Karen Odoemelam is the creative mind shaping how Awari engages with its audience. Through strategy, visuals, and storytelling, she ensures that Awari’s digital presence is strong and resonates with the community.

What does ‘Accelerate Action’ mean to you?

To accelerate means to gain speed, so for me, this theme is a call for a faster pace in empowering women and establishing gender parity.

What does leadership mean to you?

Leadership is about taking responsibility and guiding others to do the same.

How do you mentor and support other women?

I regularly engage in conversations with younger ladies and those within my age range, encouraging them to become a better version of themselves.

What advice would you give young women looking to build successful careers in your field?

Be open-minded and enthusiastic about learning new things—that’s the only way to stay relevant in the field of content creation and social media management.

Olufe Ututu | Product Manager

As a Product Manager, Olufe Ututu ensures that Awari’s digital platform remains intuitive, engaging, and user-friendly. She is passionate about leveraging technology to create seamless experiences.

What does ‘Accelerate Action’ mean to you?

It is a call to push beyond limits, drive meaningful change, and create opportunities that uplift women and communities in the industry.

What does leadership mean to you?

Leadership is about taking responsibility through action—driving change, inspiring others, and fostering collaboration to make a real impact.

How do you mentor and support other women?

At Awari, and beyond, I actively mentor, support, and inspire other women by leading by example, sharing knowledge, providing guidance, and advocating for representation.

What advice would you give young women looking to build successful careers in your field?

Dream big, but don’t be afraid to start small. Every step counts, and progress happens one move at a time. Stay resilient, keep pushing forward, and never shy away from opportunities.

Oyinloluwa Adepiti | Human Resource Manager

People are the heartbeat of any organization, and Oyinloluwa Adepiti ensures that Awari fosters a positive, inclusive, and empowering work environment.

What does ‘Accelerate Action’ mean to you?

To me, it means taking immediate and decisive actions to make progress faster or overcome obstacles.

What does leadership mean to you?

Leadership is about being a role model, showing empathy, and creating an environment where everyone feels valued and motivated.

How do you mentor and support other women?

For me, women’s empowerment goes beyond personal achievement—it’s about creating a supportive network where women can thrive together. At Awari, I actively listen to their challenges, offer advice, and help build confidence.

What advice would you give young women looking to build successful careers in your field?

Stay confident in your abilities, continuously learn, and don’t be afraid to ask questions. Networking is very important—build strong connections and seek out mentors who can guide and challenge you.

Chisom Ojo | Sales Administrative Assistant

Chisom Ojo plays a vital role in ensuring Awari’s sales operations run smoothly. With a passion for customer engagement, she is dedicated to enhancing the experience of clients and businesses alike.

What does ‘Accelerate Action’ mean to you?

It means turning ideas into tangible results quickly and efficiently. It’s about moving beyond planning to execution, finding creative ways to drive impact, and not being afraid to adapt and pivot when needed.

What does leadership mean to you?

I believe in servant leadership—putting the needs of others first and leading with empathy and support.

How do you mentor and support other women?

I encourage women by sharing insights, offering guidance on social media strategies, and being a sounding board. Outside of work, I share my journey through creative writing and storytelling.

What advice would you give young women looking to build successful careers in your field?

Stay curious, be open to learning, and never underestimate the power of networking.

As the Women of Awari continue to shape Lagos’ lifestyle scene, their stories serve as powerful reminders that success is built not just on individual ambition, but on collective empowerment.

