Onyinyechi Mark Smashes World Records to Win Nigeria’s First Paralympic Gold Medal

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Nigeria celebrated its first gold medal at the Paralympics, thanks to Onyinyechi Mark, who shattered records in an astonishing display of strength. In three remarkable lifts, she not only broke her own record but also surpassed the previous record set by fellow Nigerian, Lucy Ejike.

On her first attempt, Onyinyechi lifted 140kg, placing herself in gold medal contention. For her second attempt, she raised the bar to 145kg, breaking the Paralympic record by 3kg. She wasn’t done yet—her third and final lift of 150kg set a new world record, marking an incredible feat in para-powerlifting.

Onyinyechi now holds the last three world records in her category—146kg, 147kg, and 150kg. Born in Umuahia, she has cemented her legacy as one of Nigeria’s greatest powerlifters.

Later today, Lucy Ejike, a 46-year-old para-powerlifting veteran with three Paralympic gold medals to her name, will compete in the women’s up to 67kg category, aiming to add another title to her illustrious career. The competition begins at 4 pm.

 

