Peak Milk Recognizes Nigerian Paralympians with Cash Prizes After Paris 2024 Success

Peak, one of Nigeria’s leading milk brands, proudly celebrated the extraordinary achievements of the nation’s para powerlifting athletes at the recently concluded Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

In a fitting tribute to their record-breaking performance, Peak, the official sponsor of the Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation since 2016, honored the athletes who secured four of the seven medals won by Nigeria at the prestigious global sporting event.

As headline sponsors, Peak commended the outstanding performances of gold medalists Onyinyechi Mark and Folashade Oluwafemiayo in the 61kg and 86kg categories, respectively. Peak also applauded the silver medal victories of Esther Nworgu and Bose Omolayo in the 41kg and 79kg categories, further reinforcing Nigeria’s dominance in the sport.

In recognition of these achievements, Peak continued its tradition of rewarding excellence by presenting generous cash rewards and incentives to the athletes. Gold medalists Onyinyechi Mark and Folashade Oluwafemiayo each received N2 million, while silver medalists Esther Nworgu and Bose Omolayo were awarded N1 million each. Additionally, other participants were recognized with N500,000 each, along with an array of Peak milk products in various exciting variants.

At the “Peak Unstoppables Paris 2024 Welcome Event,” Omolara Banjoko, Marketing Manager of Peak, praised the athletes’ resilience and determination, qualities that epitomize the ‘Unstoppable’ spirit that has fueled Peak’s long-standing sponsorship.

“The performance of our para powerlifters at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games is a testament to their hard work and focus. They won four medals, an accomplishment that fills us with immense pride,” said Banjoko.

Maureen Ifada, Marketing Director at FrieslandCampina WAMCO, highlighted the depth of the partnership between Peak and the Nigerian Para Powerlifting Federation (NPPF) since 2016, calling it “a perfect synergy.”

“When we launched the ‘Unstoppables‘ campaign in 2016, our vision was clear: to empower these extraordinary athletes in their journey to defy the odds and achieve groundbreaking success. Reflecting on this partnership today, we are immensely proud of the strides we have made together,” said Ifada.

Roger Philippe Adou, Managing Director of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, also expressed his admiration for the team’s success and reaffirmed Peak’s unwavering support as they continue to pursue greatness on the international stage.

“Peak’s partnership with the Nigerian Para Powerlifting team reflects our brand’s commitment to empowering our consumers to reach the peak of their potential. The accomplishments of these remarkable athletes reinforce the values of excellence and the relentless pursuit of greatness that we share,” said Philippe. “We are incredibly proud of their performance in Paris, and we remain committed to supporting them as they aim for even more triumphs in the future.”

For over 70 years, Peak Milk has been at the forefront of nourishing Nigerians with sustainable and high-quality dairy products, ensuring that every Nigerian is empowered to reach their peak.

