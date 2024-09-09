2 Gold, 3 Silver, 2 Bronze: Nigerian Paralympians Break Records and Win Big in Paris

The 2024 Summer Olympics may have left many Nigerians disheartened after finishing without a single medal, but the Nigerian Paralympians in Paris had a different message: “Watch us!” Their outstanding performance at the Summer Paralympics showcased resilience, determination, and remarkable achievements, putting Nigeria back on the global map.

Despite a smaller contingent, the Nigerian Paralympians excelled in various fields. Eniola Mariam Bolaji, an 18-year-old badminton player, made history by defeating Ukraine’s Oksana Kozyna in straight sets (21-9, 21-9) to claim a bronze medal. Not only was this Nigeria’s first medal in Paris, but it was also the first-ever badminton medal won by an African player at either the Olympics or Paralympics.

In the women’s javelin event, Flora Ugwunwa continued her winning streak, securing a silver medal with a throw of 19.26m. The 40-year-old Paralympian has now won medals in three consecutive Paralympics, adding this silver to her two previous golds from Rio and Tokyo.

Ogun-born para-athlete Isau Ogunkunle also made Nigeria proud by winning a bronze medal in the men’s class 4 table tennis competition, continuing the country’s tradition of excellence in the sport.

Nigerian powerlifters once again demonstrated their dominance at the Paralympics. Onyinyechi Mark brought home Nigeria’s first gold medal in Paris, setting new records by lifting 146kg, 147kg, and 150kg in her category. Esther Ogechi Nworgu also added to Nigeria’s medal count, securing silver in the women’s up to 41kg powerlifting event.

Bose Omolayo, a veteran of the Paralympic stage, secured her third consecutive podium finish, claiming silver with a 149kg lift. Despite numerous challenges both on and off the field, she stood tall, finishing ahead of Egypt’s Safaa Hassan and behind China’s Han Miayou, who set a new world record with a 154kg lift to take gold.

Closing Nigeria’s memorable Paralympic journey, team captain Folashade Oluwafemiayo delivered a spectacular performance, winning a gold medal in powerlifting and breaking two world records with a staggering 167kg lift. Her victory was a fitting end to Nigeria’s campaign and a crowning achievement for the team’s efforts.

Overall, Nigeria earned seven medals—two gold, three silver, and two bronze—finishing 40th on the Paralympics medal table and 4th in Africa, behind Algeria, Tunisia, and Morocco.