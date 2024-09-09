BNxBBNaija9: Tjay Takes the Head of House Title After an Impressive Challenge Win

Connect with us

Every Monday in the Big Brother Naija house, housemates compete for the highly sought-after Head of House (HoH) title under the new rules introduced by Biggie. The competition is an important part of the show, with the winner gaining immunity and leadership for the week.

In this week’s challenge, Tjay, formerly part of the Beta pair, emerged victorious, claiming the HoH title for the “No Loose Guard” season. He follows Onyeka, who was the first solo Head of House since the unpairing.

With an impressive time of three minutes and six seconds, Tjay outpaced his fellow housemates and secured his position for another week of safety in the house.

Watch the moment he was declared Head of House:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tunji Adeniji-Soji (@tjay__official)

With Tjay safe from nomination this week, here are the housemates up for eviction:

