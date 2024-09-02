Connect with us

#BNxBBNaija9: Onyeka Takes Charge as First Solo HoH After Biggie’s Shocking Twist

Published

20 hours ago

 on

Big changes have hit the Big Brother Naija house, and they’re shaking things up. Housemates who entered the reality TV show as pairs are now flying solo after Big Brother announced a major twist—no more partners. Adding to the drama, the infamous parrot has also made its return to the house.

The show’s intensity skyrocketed on Monday evening during the Head of House (HoH) game, which crowned Onyeka—formerly one half of the sister duo Chekas—as the first solo HoH of the season. As her first act, Onyeka chose her sister, Chizoba, as her guest to enjoy the perks of the HoH condo.

With the housemates now on individual paths, Big Brother gave them the chance to reintroduce themselves to the public and make a direct plea for votes in the diary room, urging viewers to keep them in the game as they embark on their solo journeys.

But Biggie wasn’t done shaking things up. New rules were laid down, forbidding any form of conspiracy or vote solicitation within the house. Whispering, microphone infringement, speaking in codes, blocking doors, and damaging Big Brother’s property now carry the threat of strikes. The housemates quickly felt the weight of these new regulations during the HoH challenge when Sooj was disqualified for receiving cheers from his partner, Nelly—a clear violation of the no-cheering rule.

Watch the housemates reintroduce themselves below:

