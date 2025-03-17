A Fateful Encounter Led to Onyeka & Obi’s Fairytale

Who could have thought that having your seat mixed up can lead you to the love of your life? Onyeka and Obi’s journey began this way while at a pharmaceutical dinner.

After this fateful encounter, their friendship blossomed into something truly special. Though Obi knew right away, it took time (and a lot of prayer) before Onyeka finally saw what had been right in front of her all along. And just as he once promised, He took Onyeka to Anambra where he officially asked for her hand in marriage.

Their Igbo trad was a blend of love, culture and style. It was so beautiful to see them represent their culture in a way that felt both deeply rooted in tradition and uniquely their own. They look so beautiful together and we are stoked as they embark on this journey together.

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below

How we met

By the bride, Onyeka:

Obi and I are both doctors, and we met at a pharmaceutical dinner lecture. Apparently I had taken the seat our mutual friend had saved for him. Obi came up to me and said, “Hey, I think we follow each other on Instagram.” Since I had never met him prior, and thinking it was just a line, I smiled politely and said, “Noo… I don’t think so.” As I was walking away, he said, “We do! Check!” So I asked him for his handle, pulled up my follower list, and there he was!!! Till today, we still disagree about who followed who first (we asked Instagram, they haven’t responded).

Haters (aka Obi) will say I slid in his DMs after that, but in reality, I just sent him a message saying “Hi new friend” after we left the dinner. We kept running into each other as we were both members of the local medical society, and always saw each other in different hospitals. We hit it off and became fast friends, nothing romantic. Eventually, the eyes of his heart were enlightened and he expressed interest in me. Even while on vacation to Nigeria, he called, texted, and would stay awake until 4am just to talknto me when I got back from work. He said to me, “Next Christmas, I will bring you to Anambra with me”, to which I responded, “I would love to”.

Ironically, got married Dec 30th and I will be in Anambra with him as his wife on December 31st. We took some time to pray and fast about what God was saying concerning a relationship with each other. While Obi knew and had seen right away, I still needed some serious convincing. I kept running away and avoiding him until I heard for myself clear as day. I gave him a chance to take me on our first date, and it was so unbelievably amazing. I couldn’t imagine being with anyone else. The rest, as they say, is history. We quickly met each other’s families and friends, and started working towards solidifying our relationship with each other and with God. Although he has “unofficially” asked me prior, we officially became engaged on September 7th, 2024. Very excited to see what God has done so far, and can’t imagine how much greater He has in store for us TOGETHER.

