Sochima & Chukwujekwu’s Love Story Began Even Before They Met

It’s amazing how love sneaks up on you when you least expect it. For Sochima and Chukwujekwu, love came knocking during a time of grief.

Their connection was born not just from loss, but from a destiny that had been in motion long before they even met. Now, they are set to spend the rest of their lives together and are blessing us with their lovely pre-wedding photos. They look so cute together and we are stoked as they embark on this beautiful journey of love!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Chukwujeku:

Once upon a time, in the vibrant land of Nigeria, a bittersweet tale of love and destiny unfolded. On a warm afternoon, amidst the solemnity of a father’s funeral, two souls found themselves drawn together by the strings of fate. I had traveled to meet my beloved mentor, Chief George Ekemezie. As I stood solemnly in Chief’s home, my gaze fell upon a photograph of a young woman, her eyes sparkling with life and laughter. Little did I know, destiny had woven her into the fabric of my life long before we ever met.

Fast forward to a somber moment in my life, my mentor, a guiding light in my journey, passed away. Meanwhile, Sochima, arrived from her home abroad, heart heavy with grief for the loss of her father. Amidst the tears and condolences, her eyes met mine, and in that moment, a connection sparked between us, transcending the boundaries of grief and distance. Our first conversation, amidst the somber atmosphere of the funeral, felt like a whisper of destiny, as if the universe had conspired to bring us together in our time of need. As we shared memories of the man we both loved,We discovered a bond that defied explanation, a sense of belonging that neither had ever experienced before. In the days that followed, we found solace in each other’s company, our conversations weaving a tapestry of shared dreams and aspirations. With each passing moment, our connection deepened, until it became impossible to deny the love that blossomed between us.

Despite the odds stacked against us, We chose to embrace the gift of love that fate had bestowed upon us. With the blessings of our families and the memories of Sochima’s father guiding us, we embarked on a journey of love and discovery, knowing that our union was written in the stars. And so, against the backdrop of grief and loss, we found hope and happiness in each other’s arms, our love a testament to the power of destiny and the resilience of the human heart. From that day forward, our love story became a beacon of light, inspiring all who heard it to believe in the magic of love that knows no bounds.

Credits

Photography: @omotayo_david

Planner: @lizzkokoevents