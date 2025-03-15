Connect with us

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Your Weekend Dose of Love, Glam and Everything In Between!

Sweet Spot Weddings

A Ghanaian-Congolese Love Story! Enjoy Grace and Marvin’s Wedding Video

Sweet Spot Weddings

A Sweet Yes to Forever! Enjoy Blessing & Daniel's Romantic Proposal

Weddings

A Friend Did the Matchmaking – Now, It's Love in the Air For Mina and Nii

Weddings

Sonnah and Boma Found Love During ‘Detty December’ 6 Years Ago!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Salma and Abdul's Wedding Was a Sweet Symphony of Love and Culture

Sweet Spot Weddings

A Fun Game Night 7 Years Ago Led to the Perfect Proposal for Chizo & Tobzz

Weddings

One Instagram Photo of Amaka Was All Boye Needed to Be Lovestruck!

Sweet Spot Weddings

After 3 Long Months of Waiting, Victor Reconnected With Wunmi and It Was Love all The Way!

Sweet Spot Weddings

It was all Butterflies After the First Kiss - Enjoy Naomi & Chiby's Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Your Weekend Dose of Love, Glam and Everything In Between!

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hey guys, it’s another beautiful weekend!

A time to relax and have fun—and what better way to do that than with a sprinkle of love? Today, we’re bringing you goodies from the BellaNaija Weddings zone—a sweet opportunity to relish all the beautiful features we shared throughout the week. From breathtaking weddings to stunning inspirations and exciting videos, we’ve got it all lined up for you so you don’t miss a thing! Keep scrolling and click on the title links below for more.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend! 🥳

Onyeka Stole Obi’s Seat at an Event and Eventually, She Stole His Heart

A Reunion, A Lunch Date and Forever! Enjoy Victoria & Obinna’s Igbo Trad

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php