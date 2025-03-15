BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Your Weekend Dose of Love, Glam and Everything In Between!

Hey guys, it’s another beautiful weekend!

A time to relax and have fun—and what better way to do that than with a sprinkle of love? Today, we’re bringing you goodies from the BellaNaija Weddings zone—a sweet opportunity to relish all the beautiful features we shared throughout the week. From breathtaking weddings to stunning inspirations and exciting videos, we’ve got it all lined up for you so you don’t miss a thing! Keep scrolling and click on the title links below for more.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend! 🥳