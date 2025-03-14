A Ghanaian-Congolese Love Story! Enjoy Grace and Marvin’s Wedding Video

Love knows no borders, and Grace and Marvin’s love story is a perfect example of how two cultures can come together beautifully!

Their Ghanaian-Congolese wedding was a breathtaking fusion of rich traditions, vibrant fashion, and heartfelt moments that truly celebrated their unique love. From the stunning cultural attires to the electrifying dance moves, every detail of their big day was a joyful representation of their roots. One thing is certain—when love and culture meet, magic happens! Get ready to be swept away by all the beauty and love in Grace & Marvin’s wedding.

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credit

Videography @marvinfilm