24 Looks Good on Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux’s Birthday Message to Her Is the Sweetest Thing

24 is looking good on Priscilla Ojo. Even better, there’s something extra special about her birthday: it’s her first one as a married woman.

She marked her special day draped in elegance, wearing a red and gold ensemble that perfectly complemented the stunning desert backdrop.

And of course, her husband, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, had the sweetest words for her. He took to Instagram, writing:

Ever since you came into my life, everything started making sense. You colored my life in ways I can’t put into words. Having to spend this birthday as your husband is a gift I can never trade for anything. I pray to God for many years ahead of laughter, good health, love, peace, and everything good. I LOVE YOU ❤️ my beautiful wife. HAPPY BIRTHDAY.

From their Nikkah ceremony to their civil wedding last month, to this stunning birthday moment, it’s been love, celebrations, and all things beautiful for the couple.

See Priscilla’s birthday glow below.