Newlyweds Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux Make a Stylish Statement at the 2025 Trace Awards

Still basking in the glow of their wedding, Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux attended the Trace Awards last night at The Mora resort in Zanziba. This was their first major red carpet appearance as husband and wife.

Priscilla stepped out in a pearl-embellished gown with sheer details and minimal jewellery while Juma Jux looked dapper in a black-and-white sequined suit, paired with a white shirt, black bow tie, and dark sunglasses.

See their looks below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)