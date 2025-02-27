Connect with us

Newlyweds Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux Make a Stylish Statement at the 2025 Trace Awards

Goody Goody, Gala & Capri Sun: These Nigerian Snacks Were the Real MVPs of Our Childhood

No Crust, No Fuss—Just Pure Bliss with This Basque Cheesecake Recipe by Spice Bangla

Oscars 2025: Here's What to Expect & When to Tune In from Nigeria

The Role That Changed Everything: Pepi Sonuga Talks 'Six Triple Eight' & Her Nigerian Pride

Modupeola Fadugba Wins the Norval Sovereign African Art Prize 2025

Keke Palmer's Reaction to Winning Entertainer of the Year at the NAACP Image Awards Is a Must See

'Kiekie Unscripted Experience' is About to Take Over Your YouTube Watchlist | Watch the Trailer

Cynthia Erivo, Keke Palmer & More Bring Style to the 2025 SAG Awards

Chlöe & Halle Bailey Pulled Up to the 56th NAACP Image Awards Like Fashion Royalty | See Photos

Still basking in the glow of their wedding, Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux attended the Trace Awards last night at The Mora resort in Zanziba. This was their first major red carpet appearance as husband and wife.

Priscilla stepped out in a pearl-embellished gown with sheer details and minimal jewellery while Juma Jux looked dapper in a black-and-white sequined suit, paired with a white shirt, black bow tie, and dark sunglasses.

See their looks below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

