Goody Goody, Gala & Capri Sun: These Nigerian Snacks Were the Real MVPs of Our Childhood

If you’ve been on X (formerly Twitter) lately, you’ve probably seen the Gala discourse. No, not the kind where you wear a fancy dress and sip champagne. We’re talking about the real Gala. The thick, beefy, satisfying snack that’s been fuelling Nigerians since forever.

Conversations like this always have a way of unlocking core memories. One minute, you’re scrolling aimlessly. The next, you’re seven years old again, back in the late ‘80s or early ‘90s, breaking a bar of Goody Goody in half with your sibling, who insists on a perfectly equal share. Or you’re in primary school, shamelessly begging your classmate for a piece of Okin biscuit during break time.

And after school was Tasty Time ice cream hour. You’d find yourself at the gate, standing beside the ice cream man, counting your last coins and making sure to pick the coldest sachet because, obviously, the afternoon sun was unforgiving. It was the perfect treat to cool you down as you walked home with friends.

If you’re suddenly craving Tasty Time, just know you’re not alone.

For BN Throwback Thursday, we’re reminiscing on the snacks that shaped our childhoods. The Gen Zs might not relate, but millennials know what’s up. Some of these snacks have made a comeback, but if we’re keeping it real, they don’t taste the same.

See some of our favourite childhood snacks below:

Goody Goody

Sticky, chewy, and caramel-flavoured, Goody Goody was elite. It had just the right amount of rubbery resistance, and it lasted long enough to make you feel like you got your money’s worth. Then one day, it just disappeared.

Gala

Gala has been with us from the beginning. It saw us through first days of school, WAEC exams, even NYSC camp. It was always there when you needed a quick fix—thick, beefy, and actually filling. The snack you split with your best friend or your favourite sibling.

Cabin biscuit

If you ever accompanied your parents to visit a newborn, you were almost guaranteed to be served a plate of Cabin biscuits alongside sweets. It was practically tradition. These biscuits were also a staple at birthday parties and church gatherings.

Robot Banana

The peak of chewing gum culture. This gum sold for ₦1 (sometimes two for ₦1 if you were lucky), and Robot Banana actually tasted like banana. The real star, though, was the trivia on the wrapper. It covered everything from science to music, and even though the same questions kept repeating, we still read them every time.

Chupa Chups

Chupa Chups lollipops were legendary. They came in the most delicious flavour combinations—banana and strawberry, vanilla and chocolate. Some even had bubble gum at the centre, and the stick doubled as a whistle. Pure childhood joy.

Okin Biscuit

Okin came in two shapes: rectangular (aka shortcake) and circular. But true OGs know the rectangular version was superior. It was thicker, tastier, and harder to find. These biscuits were birthday and church staples.

Capri Sun

While adults sipped on Tandy, Limca, and Malt, kids got Capri Sun, especially at school end-of-year parties. If you went to a “posh” school, Capri Sun was a regular feature in party packs.

Choco Milo

Not too hard, not too soft, just the perfect chocolatey crunch. Choco Milo cubes were everything. Sadly, the ones made today don’t quite hit the same; they’re harder and way too sugary.

Sword Sweet

These black mint drops wrapped in red cellophane were for everyone, even adults. People swore they helped with coughs, but we all knew it was just an excuse to eat more.

Trebor

With its green-and-white wrapper, Trebor was the undisputed king of mint sweets. And nothing compared to that icy-cool sensation when you drank cold water after eating one. It turned your mouth into an instant mini refrigerator.

Telephone Drink

A birthday party wasn’t complete without this little juice box. But before we drank it, we all pretended it was a real telephone, dialling imaginary numbers and whispering “hello” into it.

Robo Robo

Think of Robo Robo as the budget-friendly version of M&Ms. We didn’t just eat them, we selected our favourite colours, rubbed them on our lips, as makeshift lip tints, running to the mirror to check out our new “lipstick.”

Tasty Time Ice Cream

If you were short on cash, you and a friend could split a sachet of Tasty Time. That’s how good this blackcurrant ice cream was. Is it even still in production?

These were the snacks that made childhood special. Which ones do you remember?