Connect with us

Events Promotions

Here is How Chivita Celebrated World Juice Day

Events Music Promotions

Mr Eazi Releases Debut Album, The Evil Genius

Culture Events News Promotions

‘Rep Another Tribe’: Optiva Capital Partners Celebrates Diversity in the Workplace

Beauty Events Movies & TV Style

RMD, Ilebaye, Waje & More Stars Light Up ATAFO SS24 Show At The Lagos Fashion Week

Events Promotions

Governor Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Centre Point: A Luxurious Workspace in Ikoyi

Events Promotions

KAFF Luxury Fashion Boutique Exclusive Launch in Victoria Island Lagos, Nigeria

Events Promotions

Catch up on the Exclusive Highlights from the Glenfiddich Experimental Night Concert

Events News Promotions

Martell House of Discovery: An Audacious Night in Port Harcourt

Events Movies & TV News Promotions

Richard Mofe-Damijo, Connie Chiume, and Desmond Dube, Star in South African Netflix Series 'Magenta Coal'

Events News Promotions

Memorable Highlights From the Indomie Love Bowl Game Show

Events

Here is How Chivita Celebrated World Juice Day

Avatar photo

Published

1 day ago

 on

It was an evening of fun, excitement, and juicy conversations as Chivita hosted fruit juice lovers for the celebration of the annual Chivita World Juice Day. This year’s event, which is the 5th edition, was held at the prestigious Queens Park Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, and had the theme “Promoting Fruit Juice Consumption”.

The results of a study carried out by Global Data Compass in 2022 showed that the average fruit juice consumption in Nigeria is significantly lower than that of many other African countries and the rest of the world. This year’s theme seeks to raise public consciousness of the situation and enlighten consumers about the many benefits and diverse ways to enjoy it, as well as incorporate fruit juice as part of their daily diet.

In her welcome remarks, Bose Ogunyemi,  Senior Brand Manager, Chivita and Capri-Sun, CHI Limited, stated that Chivita’s unwavering commitment to promoting fruit juice consumption is more than just a brand mission; it is a declaration of the importance of health, and wellness, and the simple pleasures of life.

“Chivita World Juice Day serves as a reminder that, in a world filled with choices, we can choose to embrace a daily lifestyle choice of fruit juice that is healthy and nutritious,” she added.

Guests at the event were entertained with a lineup of engaging activities, including an insightful panel session that had Alexandra AsogwaAlex Unusual”, an ex-Big Brother Naija housemate; Tito Ipinmoye, a registered dietitian; Bose Ogunyemi, Senior Brand Manager, Chivita and Capri-Sun CHI Limited; and Victor Ogugua, a celebrity mixologist, moderated by Barbara Onianwah, the Marketing Services Manager, CHI Limited.

The panel session highlighted the nutritional benefits of fruit juices and communicated the importance of staying hydrated, with fruit juices contributing to daily fluid intake. There was also a showcase of the range of Chivita juice variants available and their appeal to different taste preferences. Afterward, the mixologist demonstrated creative recipes to inspire consumers to incorporate fruit juices into their daily routines.

The event had in attendance enthusiastic juice lovers, Nollywood actors, lifestyle influencers, and content creators.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Olufunke Olumide: You Should Invest in Your Child’s Future With an Education Trust

#BNCampusSeries: Omolara Gives us a Glimpse into Hostel Life at the University of Lagos

Mfonobong Inyang: The Story of Ahab, Jezebel & Jehu as a Metaphor for Leadership Agenda

Omuwa Odiodio: Can We Ever Find Passion By Searching For It?

Abiola Adediran: The Best Ways to Plan Ahead for your Retirement
css.php