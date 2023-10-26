Here is How Chivita Celebrated World Juice Day

It was an evening of fun, excitement, and juicy conversations as Chivita hosted fruit juice lovers for the celebration of the annual Chivita World Juice Day. This year’s event, which is the 5th edition, was held at the prestigious Queens Park Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, and had the theme “Promoting Fruit Juice Consumption”.

The results of a study carried out by Global Data Compass in 2022 showed that the average fruit juice consumption in Nigeria is significantly lower than that of many other African countries and the rest of the world. This year’s theme seeks to raise public consciousness of the situation and enlighten consumers about the many benefits and diverse ways to enjoy it, as well as incorporate fruit juice as part of their daily diet.

In her welcome remarks, Bose Ogunyemi, Senior Brand Manager, Chivita and Capri-Sun, CHI Limited, stated that Chivita’s unwavering commitment to promoting fruit juice consumption is more than just a brand mission; it is a declaration of the importance of health, and wellness, and the simple pleasures of life.

“Chivita World Juice Day serves as a reminder that, in a world filled with choices, we can choose to embrace a daily lifestyle choice of fruit juice that is healthy and nutritious,” she added.

Guests at the event were entertained with a lineup of engaging activities, including an insightful panel session that had Alexandra Asogwa “Alex Unusual”, an ex-Big Brother Naija housemate; Tito Ipinmoye, a registered dietitian; Bose Ogunyemi, Senior Brand Manager, Chivita and Capri-Sun CHI Limited; and Victor Ogugua, a celebrity mixologist, moderated by Barbara Onianwah, the Marketing Services Manager, CHI Limited.

The panel session highlighted the nutritional benefits of fruit juices and communicated the importance of staying hydrated, with fruit juices contributing to daily fluid intake. There was also a showcase of the range of Chivita juice variants available and their appeal to different taste preferences. Afterward, the mixologist demonstrated creative recipes to inspire consumers to incorporate fruit juices into their daily routines.

The event had in attendance enthusiastic juice lovers, Nollywood actors, lifestyle influencers, and content creators.

