Catch up on the Exclusive Highlights from the Glenfiddich Experimental Night Concert

Glenfiddich, one of the world’s most awarded single malt whiskys, served up a ridiculously good time at its Experimental Night Concert held at the Jewel Aeida, on Sunday, October 15th; where good music, vibes, great whisky and beautiful people fused together, creating a captivating symphony of moments.

Set in a cosmic scene that paid tribute to Afrofuturism, the night unfolded with pulsating renditions from Afrobeats prodigy and superstar, Made Kuti. Made treated the guests to all-time favorites from his vibrant repertoire and a mashup of oldies that nodded to the spirit of Felabration, sending all present into a frenzied groove that set the tone for the night.





From there, the event took on an enthralling aura as Fantasy Box displayed the artistic dexterity of contortion with captivating aerial, flying pole, led lollipop and mirror ball performances that had everyone in awe.





Cascading into the realms of soulful and riveting music, the Glenfiddich Experimental Night took on new hues as Styl Plus, Efik Zara and Ypick, as well as Seyi Vibez, enveloped guests in melodies, rhythms and tunes nobody will be forgetting in a hurry. Styl Plus took everyone on a delightful journey to the past with songs like Four Years Waka and Olufunmi, Seyi Vibes switched things up with his signature musical embellishments and the dynamic stringed duo Efik Zara and Ypick established musical supremacy with beautiful renditions of songs like Lonely at the top by Asake and Feel by Davido.

A stunning performance by Mr Eazi took guests to the planes of delightful R&B and afrobeats fusions, as the legendary musician filled the night with tunes from his hit songs Patek and Leg Over. Taking the stage next were the Composers, delivering local and international hits with flawless and energetic performances that kept the atmosphere charged up and the crowd spirited.

Speaking of spirits, there were delectable decanters of the limited edition collection of Glenfiddich 12YO, 15YO, and 18YO aplenty for guests to savour. The bottles which were launched earlier this month are part of the #To Bold Futures campaign which celebrates resilience, creativity, and the grit to keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible.

Five people who definitely redefined what is possible at the event were DJs Baggio, BigFoot, Obi, James and Gigi Jasmine. These five DJ masterminds displayed mind-blowing ingenuity, mastery and versatility that thrilled the crowd and reaffirmed why each of them is a legend in their own right.

Ending the night with a flourish, one of Nigeria’s most successful rap artiste, M.I “The Guy” dished out his signature effortless bars and transcendent rhythms, reaffirming why he is regarded as one of the top hip-hop artists in Nigeria before handing the mic to the iconic musician, Wande Coal.





In all, the Glenfiddich Experimental Night was a rich tapestry of musical ingenuity that won't be forgotten in a hurry.

