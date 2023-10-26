Connect with us

Martell House of Discovery: An Audacious Night in Port Harcourt

Published

1 day ago

 on

Maison Martell, the world-renowned cognac brand, brought the Martell House to Port Harcourt following successful editions in Lagos and Abuja. Martell House is a multi-sensory brand discovery journey delivered in the form of an elite house party and a premium nightclub experience. The event-themed ‘Martell House of Discovery’ was Martell’s first brand event in the city of Port Harcourt.

The event unfolded into an elegant night to remember, where the ‘Swift Ones’ delved deeper into the captivating world of Martell and its bold, daring spirit. Guests were transported through a world of luxury and discovery; from the moment they arrived, greeted by the brand’s signature blue hue and ushered into a world of immersive experiences led by the Brand Ambassador Jeff Bankz.

It featured a standout swift booth, a signature wall, and other experience points for picture-worthy moments. Throughout the night, the Swift Ones revelled in the expressions of a magnificent lifestyle, indulging in delectable cuisine, sipping on artisanal cocktails crafted with finesse, and swaying to the beats of Port Harcourt’s top DJs.

The unforgettable evening was attended by the city’s finest influencers, HNIs, and public figures clad in their “Make a Statement” themed outfits, including comedian Julius Agu; public figures Emmanuel Umoh, Peace Ogor, Nelo Okeke, Esther Walter, Adaeze Jideonwo, Chico and Instigator Ph, amongst others. The experience was heightened by an energetic and highlighted performance by Reekado Banks.

It wasn’t just about the glitz and glamour, though. The Martell House of Discovery offered a plethora of experiences. In the ‘Your Martell, Your Way’ room, the Swift Ones had the freedom to concoct their very own cocktails, perfectly suited to their individual tastes.

In a tasting room hosted by the charismatic Martell Brand Ambassador, Jeff Bankz, guests were treated to enlightening educational sessions, unravelling the intricate notes that make the different SKUs of Martell truly special.

Speaking on Martell’s love for creating distinct moments and experiences for consumers, Brand Manager for Martell Nigeria, Elizabeth Anthony, said, “Port Harcourt is one of the lead cities when it comes to its entertainment and lifestyle, they are pacesetters, audacious, bold and have passion to inspire and push the Martell culture.”

“The Martell House is an amazing consumer experience. As a brand, we recognize Port-Harcourt as a city with a community of people who align with Martell’s purpose of shaping legacy with an audacious attitude. These are our Swift Ones. This is why we brought The Martell House of Discovery to Port-Harcourt.”

Martell remains globally renowned as the cognac drink for all celebrations, dedicated to delivering iconic, one-of-a-kind experiences, and the night was no different as the brand invited everyone to raise a glass to success in true Martell style!

Cheers to Martell!

Sponsored Content

