Reekado Banks Celebrates Independence in New Single “Solo”

21 mins ago

Fresh off the release of his single “Visa,” Reekado Banks returns with a new track, “Solo,” bringing a powerful message of strength, self-love, and independence. Known for his blend of Afrobeats, pop, and soul, Reekado shares a personal journey of growth and renewal in this latest release.

In the lyric video for “Solo,” we see Reekado celebrating moments with his child and reflecting on his early life and career. The song’s lyrics highlight the power of self-worth and independence, reminding us that true freedom starts within.

Watch below

