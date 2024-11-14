Mark Zuckerberg & T-Pain Just Turned “Get Low” into a Love Song, and Yes, We’re Intrigued!

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and T-Pain just pulled off the collaboration we never saw coming—a slowed-down, acoustic cover of Lil Jon and the Eastside Boyz’s crunk classic, “Get Low.” Dubbed “Z-Pain,” this surprising cover has us all thinking about what true love sounds like.

In a sweet Instagram post, Mark shared the personal reason behind the cover:

“Get Low” was playing when I first met Priscilla at a college party, so every year we listen to it on our dating anniversary. This year I worked with @tpain on our own version of this lyrical masterpiece. Sound on for the track and also available on Spotify. Love you P ❤️.”

This unique cover is an anniversary surprise for his wife, Priscilla Chan, and quite possibly one of Mark’s most charming projects yet.

Mark leads on vocals, with T-Pain adding his signature ad-libs, harmonies, and even a verse. The track is an acoustic twist on the original—uncensored, slower, and unexpectedly sweet.

Listen to Mark’s and T-Pain’s version of “Get Low” below

