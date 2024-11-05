Meet the Five Nigerians With the Most Grammy Nominations: Burna Boy, Tems, Femi Kuti & More

The Recording Academy celebrates the best of the best in music with its Grammys Awards every year. Since their inception in 1959, the Grammys have stood as the most prestigious awards in the music industry, honouring not just the voices we hear on our playlists but also the talents behind the scenes—songwriters, instrumentalists, producers, composers, and more.

Now, if there’s one thing Nigerians take seriously, it’s our music. Over the years, Nigerian artists like King Sunny Ade, Femi Kuti, Seun Kuti, Made Kuti, and the late Babatunde Olatunji have earned multiple Grammy nominations, making waves globally with their unique sounds.

Last year marked a high point for Nigerian music when eight artists—Tems, Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Ayra Starr, Olamide, CKay, and Fireboy DML—were nominated across various categories.

And this year? The bar has been raised yet again. Not only have we seen Nigerian artists making the nominations list, but an entire album—Rema’s “HEIS“—landed a spot in the Best Global Music Album category. An album nomination is a huge deal, and Rema’s nod is certainly a game-changer for Nigerian music.

Adding fresh energy this year are Yemi Alade and Lojay, who each received their first Grammy nominations. Lojay’s feature on Chris Brown’s “Sensational” and Yemi’s recent hit “Tomorrow” are bringing new Nigerian names into the Grammy spotlight.

Meanwhile, the OGs—Davido, Tems, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Rema—continue their Grammy journey, with Burna Boy leading the way with a total of 11 nominations so far.

Below, we’ve spotlighted five Nigerian artists with the most Grammy nominations and their respective categories:

Burna Boy (11 Nominations with 1 Win)

Burna Boy has an impressive Grammy record with 11 nominations, including one win. His journey is one of consistent excellence and global recognition.

Best World Music Album

“African Giant” – 62nd Grammys

Best Global Music Album

“Twice As Tall” – 63rd Grammys (Winner)

“Love, Damini” – 65th Grammys

“I Told Them…” – 66th Grammys

Best Global Music Performance

“Do Yourself” – 64th Grammys

“Last Last” – 65th Grammys

“Alone” – 66th Grammys

Album of the Year (Featured Artist)

“Justice: Triple Chucks Deluxe” – 64th Grammys

Best African Music Performance

“City Boy” – 66th Grammys

“Higher” – 67th Grammys

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Sittin’ On Top of the World” – 66th Grammys

Tems (8 nominations with 1 Win)

Tems has had an incredible Grammy journey with 8 nominations and 1 win.

Best Global Music Performance

“Essence” – 64th Grammys

“Best Rap Song” (Collaboration) 65th Grammys

“Wait for You” – 65th Grammys (Winner)

Album of the Year (Featured Artist)

“Renaissance” – 65th Grammys (with Beyoncé)

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Lift Me Up” (from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music from and Inspired By) – 66th Grammys

Best Global Music Performance

“Born in the Wild” – 67th Grammys

Best African Music Performance

“Love Me JeJe” – 67th Grammys

Best R&B Song

“Burning” – 67th Grammys

Femi Kuti (6 nominations)

Femi Kuti’s Grammy journey has seen him nominated six times across various categories.

Best World Music Album

“Fight to Win” – 45th Grammys

Best Contemporary World Music Album

“Day by Day” – 52nd Grammys

Best World Music Album

“Africa for Africa” – 54th Grammys

Best World Music Album

“No Place for My Dream” – 56th Grammys

Best Global Music Performance

“Pà Pá Pà” – 64th Grammys

Best Global Music Album

“Legacy+” (with Made Kuti) – 64th Grammys

Wizkid (5 nominations with 1 Win)

Wizkid’s Grammy journey has been impressive, with 5 nominations and one win.

Album of the Year

“Views” (with Drake) – 59th Grammys

Best Music Video

“Brown Skin Girl” (with Beyoncé) – 63rd Grammys (Won)

Best Global Music Performance

“Essence” (with Justin Bieber and Tems) – 64th Grammys

Best Global Music Album

“Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition” – 64th Grammys

Best African Music Performance

“MMS” (with Asake) – 67th Grammys

Davido (4 nominations)

Davido has earned four Grammy nominations so far.

Best Global Music Album

“Timeless” – 66th Grammys

Best African Music Performance

“Unavailable” – 66th Grammys

Best Global Music Performance

“Feel” – 66th Grammys

Best African Music Performance