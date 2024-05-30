Connect with us

BN TV Music

Yemi Alade's "Tomorrow" Video is a Regal Dose of Sunshine | Watch

BN TV Style

Watch Osas Ighodaro’s AMVCA Style Journey Through the Years

BN TV

Nicole Chikwe & Feyi Bello Get Real About Body Image on the "Mummy Mayhem" Podcast

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Chioma Ikokwu 'ATE' Met Gala 2024 Theme with 2 Tree Dresses at the 10th AMVCA | WATCH

BN TV Living Scoop

Maria Chike Has a New Talk Show "Mums Next Door"

BN TV Career

Chiazom Omeruah Talks About her Medicine Journey & More with Chinedu Iroche on "Crushing on My Girlfriends"

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Red Carpet Ready Miss Universe Nigeria, Mitchel Ukachukwu, Bloomed Like a Sunflower for #AMVCA10

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Trendsetter Alert: See Why Didi-Stone Olomide's Red Carpet Tunic is the Rave Right Now!

BN TV Movies & TV

"Savage Beauty" is Back for Season 2 | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Music

Watch Ayra Starr Play the “This or That” Game

BN TV

Yemi Alade’s “Tomorrow” Video is a Regal Dose of Sunshine | Watch

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The music video for Yemi Alade’s latest song “Tomorrow” has been released. The song is an up-tempo track that celebrates the preciousness of a new day and a reminder that tomorrow holds the promise of a fresh start and the potential for a brighter future.

In the video directed by Director Pink, Yemi Alade radiates positivity, adorned in a regal yellow outfit, surrounded by a band of instrumentalists and singers.

“Tomorrow” marks the first single from Yemi Alade’s upcoming sixth studio album.

Listen to it here:

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Chaste Inegbedion: How Do We Create a Society That Doesn’t Normalise Period Shaming?

Children’s Day 2024: These Animations by Nigerians Are Perfect for Your Kids

Olufunke Olumide: Could the Multifamily Office Approach Be Adopted into The ‘‘Nwa Boi’’ Practice?

Harriet Chebet Healed Herself of Period Pains, Now She’s Building a Thriving Herbal Business in Kenya

Bella Okagbue Shares How She Handles Fame and Her Fashion Inspiration in Today’s “Doing Life With…”
css.php