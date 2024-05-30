Yemi Alade’s “Tomorrow” Video is a Regal Dose of Sunshine | Watch

The music video for Yemi Alade’s latest song “Tomorrow” has been released. The song is an up-tempo track that celebrates the preciousness of a new day and a reminder that tomorrow holds the promise of a fresh start and the potential for a brighter future.

In the video directed by Director Pink, Yemi Alade radiates positivity, adorned in a regal yellow outfit, surrounded by a band of instrumentalists and singers.

“Tomorrow” marks the first single from Yemi Alade’s upcoming sixth studio album.

Listen to it here:

Watch the video below: