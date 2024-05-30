Beauty
Chioma Ikokwu ‘ATE’ Met Gala 2024 Theme with 2 Tree Dresses at the 10th AMVCA | WATCH
If Africa needed to nominate one (1) style star to represent the continent on a global stage, you bet many BellaStylistas would vote Chioma “GoodHair” Ikokwu! The reality TV star, lawyer, and entrepreneur hits hard and never misses!
Chioma has proven herself a master of fashion over and over again, so it was no surprise to OGs that she “ATE UP” the Met Gala 2024 theme — The Garden of Time — just 5 days after the fête at the 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) rocking two (2) mesmerizing tree dresses from one of her all-time faves, Nigerian designer, Weiz Dhurm Franklyn.
Look 1
Chioma 1st fed our eyes with an avant-garde dress featuring a beautiful lace bodice, overlayed with gem embellishments and a golden centrepiece that extended into branch, stalk and leaf-like protrusions.
The lower end of the dress was covered in contrasting tan structured fabric, tapped at the edges with matching golden stripes, that mimicked the shedding bark of a mighty tree — illustrating the passage of time in the garden. Swipe through the carousel below to view:
Look 2
Aptly named “The Vine“, Chioma’s second look mirrored the delicate twists and turns of the vine stitched onto an embellished sheath sheer mermaid dress.
Wearing matching eye art featuring gemstones and flawlessly blended earth tones by Tolu Felix, Chioma rocked a sleek braided back bun with coiled edges decorated in gemstones.
CREDITS
Bellastylista: @chiomagoodhair
Dress: @weizdhurmfranklyn
Makeup: @tolufelix_mua
Hair: @goodhairltd
Install: @hairbyposhclass
Earrings: @estella.lagos
Photo: @photokulture