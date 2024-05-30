Connect with us

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Chioma Ikokwu 'ATE' Met Gala 2024 Theme with 2 Tree Dresses at the 10th AMVCA | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Red Carpet Ready Miss Universe Nigeria, Mitchel Ukachukwu, Bloomed Like a Sunflower for #AMVCA10

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Trendsetter Alert: See Why Didi-Stone Olomide's Red Carpet Tunic is the Rave Right Now!

Beauty BN TV

Get Your Summer Glow On With The Sunset Blush Trend | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Style

If You Like Clean Girl Aesthetics, You will Love Mary Edoro's Sophisticated Glam for #HighTeawithBNS 2024

Beauty BN TV Events Style

All You Need To Know About Nana Akua Addo's Futuristic Style for #AMVCA10

Beauty Events Movies Style

A Bridgerton Affair: 10 Fantastic Beauty Looks from the African Premiere of the 3rd Season

Beauty Events Style

BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: Top 12 Looks from the African Premiere of Bridgerton S3 | Vote Your Fave

Beauty Events Style

12 Stunning Beauty Looks from the 10th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA)

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Met Gala 2024: See How Imaan Hammam Glowed Like the Sun in Custom Swarovski Ensemble | WATCH

Beauty

Chioma Ikokwu ‘ATE’ Met Gala 2024 Theme with 2 Tree Dresses at the 10th AMVCA | WATCH

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

If Africa needed to nominate one (1) style star to represent the continent on a global stage, you bet many BellaStylistas would vote Chioma “GoodHair” Ikokwu! The reality TV star, lawyer, and entrepreneur hits hard and never misses!

Chioma has proven herself a master of fashion over and over again, so it was no surprise to OGs that she “ATE UP” the Met Gala 2024 theme The Garden of Time — just 5 days after the fête at the 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) rocking two (2) mesmerizing tree dresses from one of her all-time faves, Nigerian designer, Weiz Dhurm Franklyn.

Look 1

Chioma 1st fed our eyes with an avant-garde dress featuring a beautiful lace bodice, overlayed with gem embellishments and a golden centrepiece that extended into branch, stalk and leaf-like protrusions.

The lower end of the dress was covered in contrasting tan structured fabric, tapped at the edges with matching golden stripes, that mimicked the shedding bark of a mighty tree — illustrating the passage of time in the garden. Swipe through the carousel below to view:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

Watch, hit the ▶ button below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

Look 2

Aptly named “The Vine“, Chioma’s second look mirrored the delicate twists and turns of the vine stitched onto an embellished sheath sheer mermaid dress.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

Wearing matching eye art featuring gemstones and flawlessly blended earth tones by Tolu Felix, Chioma rocked a sleek braided back bun with coiled edges decorated in gemstones.

Watch, hit the ▶ button below:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

Swipe through the carousel below for more:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @chiomagoodhair

Dress: @weizdhurmfranklyn

Makeup: @tolufelix_mua

Hair: @goodhairltd

Install: @hairbyposhclass

Earrings: @estella.lagos

Photo: @photokulture

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Chaste Inegbedion: How Do We Create a Society That Doesn’t Normalise Period Shaming?

Children’s Day 2024: These Animations by Nigerians Are Perfect for Your Kids

Olufunke Olumide: Could the Multifamily Office Approach Be Adopted into The ‘‘Nwa Boi’’ Practice?

Harriet Chebet Healed Herself of Period Pains, Now She’s Building a Thriving Herbal Business in Kenya

Bella Okagbue Shares How She Handles Fame and Her Fashion Inspiration in Today’s “Doing Life With…”
css.php