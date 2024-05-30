Chioma Ikokwu ‘ATE’ Met Gala 2024 Theme with 2 Tree Dresses at the 10th AMVCA | WATCH

If Africa needed to nominate one (1) style star to represent the continent on a global stage, you bet many BellaStylistas would vote Chioma “GoodHair” Ikokwu! The reality TV star, lawyer, and entrepreneur hits hard and never misses!

Chioma has proven herself a master of fashion over and over again, so it was no surprise to OGs that she “ATE UP” the Met Gala 2024 theme — The Garden of Time — just 5 days after the fête at the 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) rocking two (2) mesmerizing tree dresses from one of her all-time faves, Nigerian designer, Weiz Dhurm Franklyn.

Look 1

Chioma 1st fed our eyes with an avant-garde dress featuring a beautiful lace bodice, overlayed with gem embellishments and a golden centrepiece that extended into branch, stalk and leaf-like protrusions.

The lower end of the dress was covered in contrasting tan structured fabric, tapped at the edges with matching golden stripes, that mimicked the shedding bark of a mighty tree — illustrating the passage of time in the garden. Swipe through the carousel below to view:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

Look 2

Aptly named “The Vine“, Chioma’s second look mirrored the delicate twists and turns of the vine stitched onto an embellished sheath sheer mermaid dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

Wearing matching eye art featuring gemstones and flawlessly blended earth tones by Tolu Felix, Chioma rocked a sleek braided back bun with coiled edges decorated in gemstones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @chiomagoodhair

Dress: @weizdhurmfranklyn

Makeup: @tolufelix_mua

Hair: @goodhairltd

Install: @hairbyposhclass

Earrings: @estella.lagos

Photo: @photokulture

