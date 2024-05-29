BN TV
Maria Chike Has a New Talk Show “Mums Next Door”
Reality TV star and host Maria Chike has exciting news for her fans: her new talk show, “Mums Next Door,” is premiering soon.
Maria teased the highly anticipated show on her Instagram, writing, “This has been a long time coming and I’m glad we can finally share. Motherhood is such a journey and I can’t wait for you all to see some of your favourite mums on the show. Children are truly a pure source of joy and soul searching.”
