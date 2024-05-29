Maria Chike Has a New Talk Show “Mums Next Door”

Reality TV star and host Maria Chike has exciting news for her fans: her new talk show, “Mums Next Door,” is premiering soon.

Maria teased the highly anticipated show on her Instagram, writing, “This has been a long time coming and I’m glad we can finally share. Motherhood is such a journey and I can’t wait for you all to see some of your favourite mums on the show. Children are truly a pure source of joy and soul searching.”

This is her second venture into talk show production. Her debut show, “Healing with Maria,” which aired in 2023, focused on mental health, wellness, and healing. Now, with “Mums Next Door,” she is bringing celebrity and influencer moms to the forefront, delving into their unique motherhood journeys and the intricacies of parenting. Maria, who welcomed her first child, Leonardo AmaraNna Anene, last October, is thrilled to share her insights as a new mom. Don’t miss the first episode of “Mums Next Door,” premiering on June 2nd!