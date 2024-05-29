Chiazom Omeruah Talks About her Medicine Journey & More with Chinedu Iroche on “Crushing on My Girlfriends”

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

On this episode of “Crushing on My Girlfriends,” host Chinedu Iroche catches up with his friend, Chiazom Omeruah. Chiazom is a medical doctor, in this conversation, she opens on her path to medicine, the school that shaped her and more.

It was a good time to catch up and converse on topics that matter to them both.

The “Crushing On My Girlfriend” podcast aims to spotlight winning women and showcase the great things they are doing in their spaces. See other episodes here.

Watch here:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

