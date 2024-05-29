Chiazom Omeruah Talks About her Medicine Journey & More with Chinedu Iroche on “Crushing on My Girlfriends”

On this episode of “Crushing on My Girlfriends,” host Chinedu Iroche catches up with his friend, Chiazom Omeruah. Chiazom is a medical doctor, in this conversation, she opens on her path to medicine, the school that shaped her and more.

The “Crushing On My Girlfriend” podcast aims to spotlight winning women and showcase the great things they are doing in their spaces. See other episodes here.

