Watch Chinedu Iroche & Betty Anthony on Episode 9 of “Crushing On My Girlfriends” Podcast

On this episode of the “Crushing on My Girlfriends” podcast, host Chinedu Iroche sits with his dear friend and marketing executive, Betty Anthony. They chat about her experiences in the branding world, her love-hate relationship with education, the lessons motherhood has taught her, and much more.

Chinedu and Betty also reminisce about their first meeting and how their friendship has evolved over the years. Catch up on the previous episodes here.

Watch episode nine below: