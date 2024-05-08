Omowunmi Imoukhede Talks Business of Design & Interior Construction on Episode 5 of “Business and Booze”

In the fifth episode of “Business and Booze,” host Koye “K10” Kekere-Ekun chats with Omowunmi Imoukhuede, an interior architect and the founder and CEO of Eviola & Co Integrated Services LTD.

Omowunmi shares her fascinating journey from her background in architecture to becoming a sought-after designer for various residential and commercial projects. She delves into her unique creative process, offers insights into the business of interior design, and shares personal reflections on entrepreneurship.

This episode is a compelling conversation with one of Nigeria’s most sought-after interior architects, known for her innovative design approach and commitment to professional growth.

Watch episode 5 below: