Diary Of A Kitchen Lover Shares How To Make Okazi Soup | Watch

Okazi is a tasty Nigerian soup peculiar to Nigeria’s Eastern and Southeastern people. Its name comes from the wild spinach leaf, also known as Ukazi or Afang leaf, and it’s mostly enjoyed with swallows.

In this video, Chef T of Diary Of A Kitchen Lover makes Okazi soup with egusi and a thickener called achi, a popular thickener. (Some prefer to use cocoyam paste or powder for thickening.) Chef T also incorporates a variety of proteins to create a truly flavourful dish.

Watch here: