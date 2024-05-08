Connect with us

Diary Of A Kitchen Lover Shares How To Make Okazi Soup | Watch

Omowunmi Imoukhede Talks Business of Design & Interior Construction on Episode 5 of "Business and Booze"

You Have To See Wisdom Kaye's Showstopping Burnt Red Rose Look For The 2024 Met Gala

98,000 Swarovski Crystals Look Breathtaking on Anok Yai at the 2024 Met Gala | WATCH

1 Soup Base, 3 Delicious Soups! Try Ify's Kitchen Time-Saving Hack & Make Soups Within Minutes

ART: Tyla Looks 'Fresh Out of the Gallery' for Her Met Gala Debut in a Balmain Sand of Time Dress | WATCH

Laju Iren Shares Tips to Navigating Singlehood & Pitfalls To Avoid | Watch

Make Some Yummy Coconut Candy With 3 Ingredients Using Raphiat Lifestyle's Recipe

Watch the Teaser for Enioluwa's High School Series "All Of Us" starring Priscillia Ojo, Eronini Osinachim & Yemi Alade

Dennis Osadebe Talks the Business of Art on Culture Custodians’ New Show "Business And Booze"

Published

48 mins ago

 on

Okazi is a tasty Nigerian soup peculiar to Nigeria’s Eastern and Southeastern people. Its name comes from the wild spinach leaf, also known as Ukazi or Afang leaf, and it’s mostly enjoyed with swallows.

In this video, Chef T of Diary Of A Kitchen Lover makes Okazi soup with egusi and a thickener called achi, a popular thickener. (Some prefer to use cocoyam paste or powder for thickening.) Chef T also incorporates a variety of proteins to create a truly flavourful dish.

Watch here:

