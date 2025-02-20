Uzom’s Kitchen Shows Us How to Make a Rich Pot of Okazi Soup

Nothing beats the taste of a well-made pot of Okazi soup. If you grew up eating it, you know the joy of dipping soft, warm swallow into that thick, flavourful broth. Uzoms Kitchen is taking us back with this one and here’s how she prepares it.

Start with goat meat, seasoning it with onions, peppers, uziza seeds, and seasoning cubes. Let it cook in its own juices before adding water. While that is happening, boil some cocoyam until soft, then blend it to use as a thickener. Once the meat is tender, add stockfish, smoked fish, crayfish, palm oil, and your blended cocoyam. Finally, throw in some uziza and okazi leaves for that signature taste.

What are you pairing this with? Pounded yam, fufu, or garri? Watch the full process below.